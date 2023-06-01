T-Pain Creates Wendy's Frosty Summer Anthem with Iconic 'Buy U a Drank' Remix

'Buy U a Frosty®' music video celebrates the return of Strawberry Frosty®; Fans can score a FREE Frosty with any purchase

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's® and T-Pain (also known as FROS-T-PAIN) are bringing the ultimate chill vibes this summer with the drop of the 'Buy U a Frosty®' music video, directed by SixTwentySix's Miles & AJ, and a FREE small Frosty with purchase promotion. GRAMMY-winning artist and entrepreneur T-Pain reimagined his chart-topping hit single 'Buy U a Drank' to highlight the feeling of sheer delight while enjoying a Frosty. 'Buy U a Frosty®' drops today on Wendy's YouTube channel and soon can be used as an original song on TikTok – so you'll be able to snag a Frosty and duet away!

"I loved Wendy's 'We Beefin?' mixtape back in 2018, and knew I wanted to work with them when the time was right. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to remake a classic with one of the most classic menu items of all time – the Wendy's Frosty," says T-Pain.

'Buy U a Frosty®' Music Video

Packed with nostalgia, the music video opens with T-Pain in his studio, which then morphs into a Wendy's restaurant, where Frosty treats are abundant, and the vibes are high. With his signature swagger, T-Pain steps up to the mic and performs a summer Frosty anthem. As he savors the final bite of his Frosty, reality sets in – all special effects have disappeared, and T-Pain realizes he's been in a complete Frosty Time daze and has been sitting in a Wendy's booth all along.

"Wendy's loves collaborating with authentic artists and creators, and T-Pain is as real as it gets," said Carl Loredo, Global Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "'Buy U a Frosty®' masterfully captures the nostalgic feeling you get when you dip into a Frosty – a feeling that has the power to transport you to your favorite places and times. We know fans will love listening to and duetting the track while enjoying this summer's most delicious strawberry flavor."

T-Pain and Wendy's Want to 'Buy U a Frosty®'…Literally!

In celebration of this iconic partnership and the coolest treat of the summer, T-Pain and Wendy's are teaming up to bring fans FREE small Frosty treats with any purchase with the offer in the app or on the website* from June 5 until the first day of summer, June 21.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising .Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

ABOUT T-PAIN:

Since emerging in 2004, six-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter T-Pain (born Faheem Rashad Najm) has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of the culture itself. T-Pain has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100, and has sold out shows across multiple continents. The Tallahassee trailblazer's influence transcends generations in music and more; he shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, label head of his own independent Nappy Boy Entertainment, podcast host, expert drift driver, actor, and author. T-Pain's acclaimed covers album On Top of The Covers is out now via Nappy Boy Entertainment. His Escape from Wiscansin: The Invasion live dates kick off with his 2nd Annual Wiscansin Fest on June 10th (the eve of "T-Pain Day" in the state of Wisconsin) in Milwaukee, WI, featuring performances by T-Pain, Chance The Rapper, Chlöe, Afroman, Ambré, DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia, Tobi Lou, Lil Scrappy, NandoSTL, Young Cash and more.

*Offer only available at participating U.S. Wendy's for a limited time. Offer must be redeemed in the Wendy's App or website. Account registration required. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's App or website. Subject to cancellation or modification. See offer in Wendy's App or order.wendys.com for further details.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

