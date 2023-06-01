Veris Residential, Inc. to Participate in Nareit's REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference

Chief Executive Officer, Mahbod Nia, to Present on Wednesday, June 7th at 12:30 p.m. ET

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE), a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops Class A multifamily properties, today announced that it will be participating in "Nareit's REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference" to be held June 6th to 8th in New York.

Veris Residential's management team, led by Chief Executive Officer Mahbod Nia, will present an overview of the business and operations at this important point in the Company's transformation, followed by a question and answer session.

The Company's presentation, which will be held on Wednesday, June 7th at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, will be available live via webcast, which may be accessed at https://video.ibm.com/embed/25045925. A replay of the webcast will also be made available. Investor materials for the conference may be accessed on Veris Residential's website at http://investors.verisresidential.com/corporate-overview.

About Veris Residential, Inc.

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents, while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The Company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http://www.verisresidential.com/.

Investors

Anna Malhari

Chief Operating Officer

investors@verisresidential.com

Media

Amanda Shpiner/Grace Cartwright

Gasthalter & Co.

212-257-4170

veris-residential@gasthalter.com

