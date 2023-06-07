Stagwell's (STGW) Multiview Joins LinkedIn Audience Insights API to Develop More Relevant Campaigns

DALLAS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiview, a leader in B2B digital marketing solutions, is proud to announce that it has been included in LinkedIn's Audience Insights API, which helps marketers curate and learn more about their target audiences to build more effective, relevant campaigns.

By using LinkedIn's Audience Insights API, Multiview can better understand exclusive professional audiences across areas like job function, seniority, and geographic location. With these insights from LinkedIn, Multiview clients can make more informed decisions regarding their messaging and ad placement, ultimately leading to more effective campaigns.

"We're thrilled to be integrating with LinkedIn's Audience Insights API," said Yariv Drori, Chief Strategy Officer at Multiview. "Our clients have seen tremendous results from our LinkedIn advertising campaigns, and now we can provide even more value by leveraging the power of LinkedIn's credible audience insights."

LinkedIn's Audience Insights API marks another step forward in data-driven marketing. The program's advanced insight and analysis capabilities open new marketing opportunities for clients, allowing businesses to connect with their audiences more effectively than ever before.

Multiview's inclusion in the program will be instrumental in creating data-driven campaigns for clients that produce better ROI and better customer engagement.

For more information on Multiview's digital marketing solutions, visit www.multiview.com.

About Multiview:

Motivated by our partners' success, Multiview has dedicated 20 years to providing high-quality digital media solutions to the B2B industry. As a leading digital publisher and marketing company, we unite buyers and sellers to accelerate their growth through the B2B Marketplace. By leveraging our vast network and first-party data on over 10 million B2B professionals across 30 industries, we deliver highly targeted advertisements to unique market segments, resulting in millions of additional revenue for our partners. We're proud to work alongside 1,200 associations and 12,000 clients to help them turn their goals into reality, because at Multiview: Your Aspiration Is Our Inspiration.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

