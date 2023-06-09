Mark Runyon of Tampa General Hospital Named a 'Hospital and Health System CFO to Know' for 2023

The academic health system's EVP and Chief Financial Officer is recognized by Becker's Hospital Review for his role in driving Tampa General's financial performance and operational efficiency while prioritizing patient care.

TAMPA, Fla., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Runyon, executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) of Tampa General Hospital, has been named a top health care financial officer by Becker's Hospital Review on its 2023 "Hospital and Health System CFOs to Know" list. Runyon's inclusion on the list reflects his instrumental role in maintaining financial stability and integrity across the organization while finding new ways to enhance operational efficiency.

"Mark's leadership at Tampa General is truly exemplary. He consistently and continuously demonstrates that he can balance the priority of providing world-class patient care with the need for financial sustainability," said John Couris, Tampa General's president and chief executive officer. "His commitment to the organization and team members at all levels is unparalleled. As a leader, he empowers his teams to proactively take the initiative to drive innovation and improve processes."

Runyon leads and oversees all financial services for Tampa General across the complete system of care for the community, region, and state. He works collaboratively with the CEO, board, senior leaders, and the entire Tampa General team to create an ecosystem of continuous improvement focusing on innovation, financial stability and performance, operational efficiency, and integrity. Day-to-day, Runyon ensures Tampa General has the resources, strategy, and talent to deliver timely and responsive patient billing support, supplies needed to provide world-class patient care and responsive patient-friendly scheduling.

Runyon is driven by the fundamental mission to provide excellent, comprehensive, and innovative care to patients, while simultaneously providing his teams with the grounded thinking and rationale to make the academic health system's objectives a reality. He also places a strong importance on collaboration and inclusivity, especially within his teams, to ensure that all team members are empowered to innovate, and all stakeholders are heard.

"I'm honored to be included among this list of financial leaders from health systems across the country. I am grateful for my colleagues from all levels of the organization for their support and collaboration," Runyon said. "I am inspired every day by the dedication and commitment of my colleagues, who continue to understand the importance of pushing boundaries and innovating while ensuring minimal risk and providing top-quality patient care."

Becker's Hospital Review is a leading source of hospital business news and analysis for the health care industry. This list highlights health care's top CFOs across the country. Runyon and the rest of this year's "Hospital and Health System CFOs to Know" honorees can be found online here.

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

