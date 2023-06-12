Appian Drives Productivity Revolution with Generative AI Strategy and Expanded AI Roadmap

Process automation leader delivers practical value for professional low-code developers.

MCLEAN, Va, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced key elements of its expanded strategy and roadmap for generative AI in the Appian Platform for process automation. Appian's focus is on democratizing access to AI technology in order to unlock productivity gains for developers, and the company's strategy centers on delivering secure and reliable private AI to protect customers' data.

"Appian incorporates AI in a practical manner that delivers real customer value," said Michael Beckley, CTO and Founder, Appian. "Our vision is embodied by the Appian AI Copilot, which uses generative AI to accelerate low-code development and is supported by a family of intuitive, low-code AI capabilities."

Appian recently announced OpenAI/ChatGPT low-code integration and that ChatGPT is trained on Appian's declarative SAIL expression language. Appian also unveiled the Appian AI Skill Designer , a simple and powerful way for organizations to create custom AI machine learning models that don't require giving their sensitive data to a public AI platform.

Today, Appian delivered two new AI plug-ins to the Appian AppMarket:

Appian Azure OpenAI Connected System : Appian increases freedom of choice for customers wanting to use cutting edge generative AI in their business processes. With this low-code connector, your business can seamlessly connect to Azure's OpenAI Service and combine generative AI with enterprise-grade data security governance. Appian increases freedom of choice for customers wanting to use cutting edge generative AI in their business processes. With this low-code connector, your business can seamlessly connect to Azure's OpenAI Service and combine generative AI with enterprise-grade data security governance.

Appian Pinecone Connected System : Using the new low-code integration to Pinecone's vector database, users can query their Appian document knowledge base and retrieve intelligent results based on the semantic meaning of their question. Used in tandem with OpenAI, this integration enables users to chat with their private data and receive contextually relevant information from generative AI. Using the new low-code integration to Pinecone's vector database, users can query their Appian document knowledge base and retrieve intelligent results based on the semantic meaning of their question. Used in tandem with OpenAI, this integration enables users to chat with their private data and receive contextually relevant information from generative AI.

Expanded AI roadmap.

The Appian Platform is built on an enterprise-ready AI architecture that is delivering real business value today. Our key architectural components make it easy to leverage AI, including our patented SAIL and Data Fabric , our AI Skill Designer for building private AI services, and our ability to easily incorporate AI in end-to-end process automations.

Appian is continuing to bring innovative generative AI capabilities to market in upcoming releases, including:

Instant generation of digitized forms from PDFs through AI document understanding.

Self-service analytics through AI-powered queries of the Appian Data Fabric with natural language.

AI-generated workflows assembled on-the-fly based on natural language prompts.

AI-enabled out-of-the-box solutions.

"Appian believes low-code and AI are a perfect match," said Michael Beckley, CTO and Founder, Appian. "Appian's AI Copilot demonstrates the natural advantages of this union by making its suggestions inside low-code design tools. Low-code is the perfect medium for AI to express application designs while ensuring humans can easily understand and refine AI creations through an intuitive and visual design environment."

Appian looks forward to releasing expanded generative AI features in our Appian 23.3 release, scheduled for August 2023. Appian intends to continue investing in these AI capabilities, with new features and capabilities coming out in our quarterly release cadence through 2023 and beyond. AI is a core principle in our product management philosophy that will drive all aspects of our product designs as we continue to innovate for continuous customer value.

To learn more about Appian's vision for AI and next-generation enterprise platforms, tune into our webinar, Next-Gen Enterprise Platforms: Leveraging Generative AI, Automation, and Data Fabric .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. Those forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Appian's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 16, 2023, and subsequent reports that Appian files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian's management to predict all risks, nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

