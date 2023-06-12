ITASCA, Ill., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fellowes, a fourth-generation family-owned company providing trusted workplace solutions for 106 years, is proud to announce the opening of its new Design and Experience Center which showcases its full range of WorkLife products. Located in the heart of Chicago's vibrant and design-focused Fulton Market District, the Design and Experience Center made its debut on Monday, June 12 during Fulton Market Design Days.

FELLOWES DEBUTS NEW DESIGN AND EXPERIENCE CENTER AT FULTON MARKET DESIGN DAYS EVENT

With 12,000 square feet of space, the Fellowes Design and Experience Center serves as an educational and interactive creative space for designers, architects, dealers and end users to collaborate and inspire workplace solutions. The center brings together the full range of Fellowes products under one roof, including modular walls, furniture, air quality management, workspace products and business machines, to help customers envision their workspace with innovative solutions that unleash WorkLife potential.

"Fellowes is continuing to expand its offering to include a broader range of workplace products and selection. As part of our 2023 brand relaunch, we felt that it was important to re-envision our showroom and in-person brand experience. In developing our new Design and Experience Center, we took a 'blank sheet of paper' approach and created a vision and concept that honored our legacy, but also carried us forward. Each area of the new center has been developed for a distinct and specific purpose, setting out to imaginatively serve our customers, the industry and the market better. Inspired by this goal, the new center will also debut a number of custom tools, which will pioneer new techniques and create incremental opportunities for our partners, while facilitating more productive project processes," said John Fellowes, CEO of Fellowes. "I can't help but also mention that this opening is special to us for symbolic reasons. Just over a century ago my great grandfather founded our business just across the river from our new location, and we are excited to reengage in the Chicago neighborhood where it all started. Fulton Market is a growing hub of contract furniture and interiors manufacturers, and we are thrilled to be part of the community."

The Fellowes Design and Experience Center is located on the 9th floor of 800 W Fulton Market, an award-winning building which is WELL Gold certified, LEED Platinum certified and WiredScore platinum certified. 800 W Fulton was designed by renowned architects Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill.

Fellowes selected project partners that could contribute to the project vision and a finished showroom that delivered on its values of service, family, innovation, quality and care. The widely recognized CBRE Design Collective was chosen to supply architectural, engineering, project management and design services from project concept to completion. Redmond Construction, one of the fastest growing, award-winning firms in the Chicago area, was chosen as Fellowes' general contractor partner for the project.

"Both organizations were true partners through the process which enabled an on-time opening and result that will enhance our brand for years to come," said John Fellowes.

About Fellowes

Celebrating its 106th year under the private ownership and executive leadership of the Fellowes family, Fellowes is a global leader and trusted partner that provides product solutions to fulfill a broad range of WorkLife needs. Throughout its history, Fellowes has been grounded in its purpose to "serve at the intersection of family, innovation, quality and care." Headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, USA, Fellowes operates from 25 locations across the globe. For more information, please visit Fellowes.com.

