PUPPET UP! - UNCENSORED IS BACK WITH MULTIPLE PERFORMANCES ACROSS TWO WEEKENDS IN A ROW

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. , June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Henson Alternative's Puppet Up! – Uncensored returns for two outrageous summer weekends of adult comedy, puppet mayhem, and new surprises on The Jim Henson Company's historic lot in Hollywood. Tickets to the acclaimed not-to-be-missed live stage show are on sale now: Friday, July 14th at 8pm, Saturday, July 15th at 5pm & 9pm, Sunday, July 16th at 3pm & 7pm, Friday, July 21st at 8pm, Saturday, July 22nd at 5pm & 9pm, and Sunday, July 23rd at 3pm & 7pm.

Created by award-winning director and producer Brian Henson (Muppet Christmas Carol, Muppet Treasure Island), and actor, director, and improv expert Patrick Bristow (Ellen, Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Whose Line Is It Anyway?), Puppet Up! – Uncensored is never the same show twice, effortlessly blending increasingly unhinged feats of improv comedy with the unparalleled skill and originality of Henson puppeteers. Based on suggestions from the audience, the puppet anarchy – starring the unforgettable Miskreant puppets - is two shows in one: the improvised puppet action projected live on screens above the stage, and the puppeteers racing around below in full view of the audience to bring it all to life. These performances will also feature new interpretations of classic sketches originally created by Jim Henson that will be making their Puppet Up! – Uncensored debut.

Available tickets include General Admission ($75), and VIP tickets ($175) which include priority seating, a souvenir, and a 90-minute preshow experience with a tour and question & answer with Brian Henson. A limited amount of advance purchase parking is also available for $15.00. Doors open and full cash bar will be available starting an hour before the show. Puppet Up! – Uncensored is not recommended for anyone under 16 and anyone under 14 will not be admitted.

Puppet Up! – Uncensored is following all local health and safety protocols. Vaccination is appreciated but guests will not have to provide proof of vaccination. Facemasks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

ABOUT HENSON ALTERNATIVE

Henson Alternative is The Jim Henson Company's label for content created specifically and exclusively for adult audiences. In 1955, Jim Henson's first television production "Sam & Friends" appeared on late-night television as a lead-in to "The Tonight Show," establishing a standard in the Company's work for irreverent, creative, comedy projects that spoke to adults. Appearances on "The Jimmy Dean Show," "The Ed Sullivan Show," and "Saturday Night Live," as well as numerous short films for clients like IBM and AT&T, proved that Henson puppetry was not limited to children. Today, Henson Alternative continues to produce and develop projects for this audience. Credits include "The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell" (Netflix), "The Happytime Murders" (STX), "No, You Shut Up!" (Fusion), "Neil's Puppet Dreams" (Nerdist), "Tinseltown" (Logo), and "Puppet Up! – Uncensored" (a live puppet improvisational show named one of the top 10 "Best Stage Shows" by Entertainment Weekly).

The Miskreant Puppets are the motley troupe of puppets featured in many Henson Alternative productions like "The Happytime Murders," "Puppet Up! – Uncensored," and "No, You Shut Up!" as well as Coldplay's recent music video "Biutyful."

