LONDON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first ever collaboration between The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), The Mineralogical and Geological Museum at Harvard University (MGMH) and the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) takes place on 23rd June in-person at Harvard University. Three of the world's most respected thought leaders come together to explore challenges, opportunities, and the future of responsible practice at the 'State of the Art Jewelry Summit'.

Photo credit: METAMORPHOSIS (BROOCH) by Wallace Chan courtesy of the artist. (PRNewswire)

Climate change and its implications on the supply chain, the business of technology and the evolution of consumer expectations - this unique day of panel discussions and presentations by global experts, academics and artists will share valuable insight into the value and desire powering responsible jewellery. Human rights, risk and conflict also feature, and the day will end with the Young Diamantaires discussing the future of the industry through the eyes of those who will inherit it.

Three women thought leaders will host the Summit: Melanie Grant, RJC Executive Director, Susan Jacques, GIA President and CEO, and Raquel Alonso-Perez Ph.D, Curatrix, MGMH at Harvard University. The line-up of speakers is an extraordinary mix of pioneers. From the likes of famed jeweller, artist and inventor Wallace Chan to the President and CEO of Lucara Diamond, Eira Thomas, to Professor of Environmental Science and Engineering at Harvard, Dan Schrag, who will deliver the keynote address.

RJC will launch its first ever ESG toolkit at the Summit which will be available free to all attendees. This is a blueprint for applying environmental, social and governance to jewellery businesses globally. The Summit will bring all sectors of the gem and jewellery industry together to shape our collective approach to, and understanding of, responsible jewellery. There will be a chance to network, brainstorm, listen and learn from current and future leaders in one of the most important centres of learning in the world, Harvard University.

"I'm excited that the MGMH at Harvard University is hosting its ever first Summit on responsible jewelry in collaboration with The RJC and GIA. Our mission is to unite art, science and industry so that we might tackle the future together. Growth must be more than economic."

Raquel Alonso-Perez – Curatrix, Mineralogical and Geological Museum, Harvard University

