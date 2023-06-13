Stellantis Strengthens Commercial Vehicle Business: Merchants Fleet to Purchase 12,500 All-new Ram ProMaster Electric Vans

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis adds Merchants Fleet as latest Ram ProMaster EV commercial customer

Agreement calls for 12,500 Ram ProMaster EV units over the next several years

All-new ProMaster EV debuts later this year as the first Stellantis and Ram brand electric van in North America

Merchants Fleet joins Amazon as commercial customer for the new Ram ProMaster EV

Ram ProMaster EV plays a key role in the Stellantis electrification transformation outlined in the company's Dare Forward 2030 long-term strategic plan

Additional Ram ProMaster EV commercial customer announcements to follow in the coming months

The Ram Truck brand has announced that Merchants Fleet will become a key commercial customer of the all-new Ram ProMaster electric van (EV) that debuts later this year. The agreement calls for the purchase of 12,500 Ram ProMaster EVs over the next several years.

"At Ram, we are laser-focused on offering our customers electrified solutions with disruptive, leading-edge, advanced technology that meets real-world demands, and we are thrilled Merchants Fleet recognizes our all-new ProMaster EV will do exactly that," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "Our all-new ProMaster EV is Ram's first EV offering in North America and an integral step in our electrification journey that will offer more efficient options to all of our customers."

The all-new Ram ProMaster EV will be introduced later this year. It will be the first fully electric van offered in North America from Stellantis and the Ram brand.

As the fastest-growing fleet management company in North America, Merchants Fleet is recognized throughout the industry for its innovative approach, including a suite of industry-first services that focus on flexibility. This announcement underscores Merchants' electrification leadership position, while the additional inventory from Stellantis will allow Merchants to provide fleet managers with an extensive selection of short- and long-term EV leasing options, allowing them to pilot flexible new solutions to meet the evolving needs of their fleets.

"We take great pride in our partnership with Stellantis, which plays a crucial role in our strategy to create an innovative EV ecosystem for our clients," said Brad Burgess, senior VP of fleet sales and strategic solutions at Merchants Fleet. "This collaboration allows us to provide our clients with exclusive access to EVs and a level of flexibility they simply can't get anywhere else."

The Merchants Fleet agreement follows a previous announcement that Amazon will be the first commercial customer for the new Ram ProMaster EV. Stellantis and Amazon will be putting thousands of ProMaster EVs on the road every year. Ram will have additional ProMaster EV commercial/fleet customer announcements in the coming months.

Ram ProMaster EV is a critical part of Ram's electrification journey and is significant contribution to the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions. Ram recently introduced the all-new Ram 1500 REV battery-electric vehicle, which arrives in 2024. Ram will offer electrified solutions in the majority of its segments by 2025 and in all of its segments no later than 2030.

Today's order from Merchants Fleet of the Ram ProMaster EV is a good illustration of Stellantis' competitive commercial vehicle and service portfolio built to exceed professional customer expectations, supported by a dedicated organization with the ambition to take the No. 1 position and double the revenues by 2030, as highlighted in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. Ram ProMaster EV is the first of 26 new electric commercial-vehicle launches that will contribute to reaching a 40% zero-emission mix by the end of the decade.

Ram ProMaster

A hard-working full-size van designed for businesses, construction jobsites and commercial fleets, Ram ProMaster delivers class-leading safety, advanced technology and connectivity features, interior comfort and efficiency. A highly customizable van, ProMaster exceeds the demands of commercial customers and upfitters, and is available in multiple configurations, roof heights, cargo lengths and body styles. ProMaster includes best-in-class features such as cargo volume, turning radius, standard interior cargo height, load-floor height, cargo width between wheel wells and maximum cargo width.

Packed with safety features, Ram ProMaster features Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning, Crosswind Assist, rear backup camera with dynamic gridlines, post-collision braking, Drowsiness Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, push-button starter, keyless entry (all doors) and an electric parking brake.

ProMaster boasts an array of connectivity and advanced technology features, including Ram Telematics, which helps fleet owners operate more efficiently, enabling vehicle tracking and driver behavior data to help reduce fuel costs, improve route efficiency and promote safe driving. Ram Telematics also offers real-time vehicle diagnostics and performance data.

Merchants Fleet

Merchants Fleet is North America's fastest growing fleet management company, enabling the movement of people, goods and services freely and responsibly. From flexible funding, fleet acquisition and fleet management to vehicle remarketing, fleet consulting, fleet electrification, and the power of cloud-based fleet management platform TotalView®, Merchants serves as a single source for all fleet and mobility needs across more than 20 unique industries. Merchants is headquartered in New England, has its Innovation Center in the Chicago area, and serves fleet clients of all sizes throughout North America. Learn more at www.MerchantsFleet.com.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2022 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the third straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

