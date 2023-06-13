TAKIS® FUELS THE FLAME OF SWEET HEAT TREND WITH DEBUT OF TAKIS® DRAGON SWEET CHILI

Brand dives into sweet and spicy snack sphere with introduction of sweet chili flavored rolled tortilla chips

COPPELL, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Takis®, the iconic brand known for its intensely good spicy rolled tortilla chip, today announced a new, fire-breathing addition to its snack portfolio with Takis® Dragon Sweet Chili. Packing a powerful punch of flavor, this exciting and out-of-this-world snack will take fans on a mythical taste experience, embracing the classic Takis® intensity with a touch of electrifying sweet heat.

This latest Takis® offering takes innovation to the next level by introducing a new avenue of flavor, all while staying true to its spicy roots. The Dragon Sweet Chili variety has already received positive acclaim, winning the 2022 Product of the Year Award in Canada. Now, Takis® is bringing this sweet and spicy snack combination to U.S. fans and consumers.

"Dragon Sweet Chili offers fans and consumers an intensely sweet bite with a ferocious kick of spice that will certainly leave them reaching for another handful," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, Marketing Director for Takis®.

As part of its continued partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle, all Takis® Dragon Sweet Chili packaging can be recycled via TerraCycle. To get started, make an account on TerraCycle.com, sign-up for the Takis® Snacks Free Recycling Program, and mail in your Takis® packaging with the prepaid shipping label provided — collectors can even earn donations for schools and nonprofits in the process. Click here.

For more information about Takis® Dragon Sweet Chili and the brand's growing family of intense snacks, visit Takis.us.

About Takis ®

Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in more than 30 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis are no ordinary snacks; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties such as Takis® Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis® Stix, Takis® Waves, Takis® Pop! And Takis® Hot Nuts. Takis snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.barcel-usa.com/Takis

