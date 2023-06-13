Virtusa helps Currencies Direct embark on Cloud Transformation Journey with IaC Automation Platform

Virtusa helps Currencies Direct with strategic cloud transformation on AWS Cloud by delivering Landing Zone and Target State Architecture with Infra as Code Automation platform leveraging strategic partnership and MAP funding with Amazon Web Services.

LONDON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions, announced today that, through IaC (Infra as Code Automation) it had successfully delivered landing zone, target state architecture and migrated pilot applications to help Currencies Direct with their cloud transformation journey.

Virtusa Corporation (PRNewswire)

This project demonstrates Virtusa's strengths in discovering, assessing, and building complex architectures for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud. This is significant as it involves automating the landing zone and target state architecture through Terraform and CDK based IaC automation, helping Currencies Direct to migrate their applications in future via a DevOps platform. While migrating several applications as part of the pilot phase, Virtusa also conducted several Proof of Concepts (POCs) including various ML technologies to help Currencies Direct in arriving at a suitable target state architecture.

Another significant feature of this project was leveraging AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) funding and provide expert guidance to help ease both the technical and financial complexities for the client.

"It was exciting to be part of Currencies Direct's cloud journey from assessing the workloads to migrating the applications the IaC platform," said Ashish Devalekar, Executive Vice President and Head of UK, Europe, and the Middle East, Virtusa. "Virtusa's team, with their unique ''engineering first'' approach, worked seamlessly with Currencies Direct's team on the client's priorities. It demonstrated outstanding collaboration, which was a critical success factor in achieving the goal in a relatively short duration."

"We sought a partner who could truly grasp our business priorities and navigate the intricate operational landscape, while devising a comprehensive roadmap for our cloud transformation," explained Vivek Awasthi, CIO of Currencies Direct. "Virtusa emerged as the ideal collaborator, aligning our cloud transformation strategy with our overarching business objectives. Together, leveraging the combined expertise of Virtusa and AWS, we successfully delivered target state architectures, streamlined landing zones, and seamlessly migrated multiple applications using the cutting-edge IaC automation platform."

Currencies Direct will work further with Virtusa to progress with the rest of its cloud migration and modernization initiatives in the future.

About Currencies Direct

Currencies Direct is an award-winning international payments business that combines the latest digital payment technology with expert consultation from a team of FX professionals to provide personalized money transfer solutions for its clients.

Established in 1996 and headquartered in London, Currencies Direct was Europe's first non-bank foreign exchange provider and has since grown to a team of more than 700 employees across Europe, Africa, the US & Asia, to provide services in more than 40 currencies.

Currencies Direct has helped more than 400,000 business and individual customers make international payments and mitigate the risks associated with currency exposure through its suite of products and services. With specialist expertise in international property and investment management, card payments, high value bank transfers, batch pay, spots, forwards, and options, combined with an outstanding track record of customer service, Currencies Direct is recognized as a leading provider in its field.

Find out more at www.currenciesdirect.com or email press@currenciesdirect.com

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 35,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique "Engineering First" approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders. Discover more at: Virtusa's Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @VirtusaCorp.

Virtusa Media Contact:

Alex Nickols, Edelman

+1 (415) 430 8056

Alex.Nickols@edelman.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virtusa Corporation