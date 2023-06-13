Warehaus Switches to Unanet ERP AE and CRM to Streamline Processes, and Save Time and Money

Increased frustration with inaccurate data and cumbersome processes pushed firm to leave legacy system

DULLES, Va., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, today announced that Warehaus, a multidisciplinary architecture and design firm with award-winning projects throughout Central Pennsylvania, has switched to Unanet ERP AE and CRM to streamline its business processes, increase project success, and prioritize their pipeline with strategic new business.

Founded in 1980, Warehaus is a multi-disciplinary design studio that provides architecture, interior design, civil engineering, structural engineering and historic preservation services to hundreds of projects annually.

After struggling with a two-week reporting backlog due to their cumbersome and inaccurate legacy software, the firm learned about Unanet's modern, easy-to-use solution. Warehaus immediately realized how easily and quickly they could capture intuitive insights to help them make critical business decisions and see real-time reporting. Not only was their legacy system too complex and providing erroneous data, but the prospect of a costly upgrade and lengthy migration process could cost Warehaus a significant amount of time and money. The switch to Unanet was an easy decision.

"Moving to Unanet ERP and CRM will significantly reduce the administrative hours required from our team to manage processes that were so difficult and inefficient," said Tim Workinger, Chief Financial Officer at Warehaus. "We are willing to begin working with Unanet now, even though we financially committed to a contract with our previous vendor, because we believe we'll gain significant savings to our bottom line through the efficiencies we'll see with Unanet."

Approximately 41% of AEC firms report they lack sufficient tools to access or analyze data, according to Unanet's 2022-2023 Inspire Report, a widely referenced benchmarking report that highlights trends, best practices and business challenges in the architecture, engineering and construction industries.

One of the key advantages of Unanet ERP AE that Warehaus plans to immediately utilize is Unanet's powerful AR Automation platform (formerly known as Unanet Pay), which automates the end-to-end accounts receivable process. Warehaus believes they will realize an immediate increase in cash flow by automating, streamlining and accelerating their invoice process so they get paid faster and more efficiently.

"We view vendors as partners, and we work to align our company with others that have like-minded values and from whom we can mutually benefit," said David Koratich, Chief Operating Officer and Director of Civil Engineering at Warehaus. "We, like many of our peers and competitors, believed that staying with our status quo software was best. However, it's not, and we are confident that switching to Unanet is the smartest move for our business."

More than 1,850 architecture, engineering and construction companies select Unanet ERP and CRM because they have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet CRM and ERP AE, please visit https://unanet.com/crm-aec and https://unanet.com/erp-for-a-e/erp-for-a-e-overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Warehaus

Warehaus is an award-winning architecture, design and engineering firm based in York, Pennsylvania. The firm was originally founded in 1980 as Land Survey Consultants. Since then, the company has evolved to become a multi-disciplinary firm offering architecture, civil engineering and land planning, structural engineering, interior design, historic preservation, and building sciences services. Warehaus' work was recently recognized by the AIA Central Pennsylvania, awarding an Excellence in Design Award in 2022. Learn more at www.warehausae.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Unanet