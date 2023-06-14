Forbes Ranks Jeffrey Fratarcangeli No. 1 on the 2023 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for Private Wealth in Michigan and Among Top in the U.S.

Forbes Ranks Jeffrey Fratarcangeli No. 1 on the 2023 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for Private Wealth in Michigan and Among Top in the U.S.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, managing principal of Fratarcangeli Wealth Management , was ranked No. 1 in Michigan on Forbes' 2023 Best-in-State Wealth Advisor for Private Wealth list1 for the second consecutive year and 34th on Forbes' Top 250 Wealth Advisors (AKA Top Wealth Advisors) list.

"Our team's greatest focus is providing our clients with the highest level of service while helping them meet their family's financial goals," said Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, a 28-year industry veteran and managing principal of Fratarcangeli Wealth Management. "I believe being ranked #1 by Forbes in Michigan for Private Wealth on their Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list is a testament to our team's commitment to our clients."

According to Forbes, the ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and America's Top Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria learned through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data such as revenue trends and assets under management. The algorithm additionally weighs factors such as service models, compliance records and industry experience and focuses on those that encompass best practices in their approach to working with clients.

Fratarcangeli Wealth Management serves more than 500 high-net-worth households across its Florida, Indiana, Michigan and New York offices. The team's assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2022, was $3.53 billion. To learn more, visit www.fratarcangeliwealthmanagement.com or call 248.385.5050.

1The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors rating algorithm is based on the previous year's industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria. Private Wealth designates advisors whose account sizes are typically $10mm and above, though may have accounts with lower amounts.

2The Forbes Top 250 Wealth Advisors (AKA Top Wealth Advisors) rating algorithm is based on the previous year's industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com

Fratarcangeli Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

View original content:

SOURCE Fratarcangeli Wealth Management