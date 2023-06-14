NaaS Technology Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results on June 16, 2023 Eastern Time

BEIJING, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. ("NaaS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NAAS), the largest third-party charging network in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, June 16, 2023.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on June 16, 2023 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10031481-ayd7hr.html

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in information for the conference call.

Participants joining the conference call should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.enaas.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until June 23, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: 1 855 883 1031

China: 400 1209 216

Replay Access Code: 10031481

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop EV charging solutions to charging stations comprising online EV charging, offline EV charging and innovative and other solutions, supporting every stage of the station lifecycle. As of March 31, 2023, NaaS had connected over 575,000 chargers covering 55,000 charging stations. In the first quarter of 2023, charging volume transacted through the Company's network reached 1,023 GWh and gross transaction value reached RMB990.5 million. On June 13, 2022, the American depositary shares of the Company started trading on Nasdaq under the stock code NAAS.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

NaaS Technology Inc.

E-mail: ir@enaas.com

Media inquiries:

E-mail: pr@enaas.com

