Pure Storage Delivers an Industry First: All-Flash Solutions for Every Storage Need

Pure Storage's portfolio spans from highly performant to high-capacity, cost-effective products that always stay modern

LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Pure//Accelerate® 2023, Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced it has achieved its goal of becoming the first technology provider that can satisfy the entirety of a customer's storage needs with all-flash. Only Pure Storage can do this because of its unique differentiation in native flash management, its Purity architecture, its Evergreen® subscription, and its cloud operating model.

"We are now delivering the industry's most consistent, modern, and reliable portfolio that can address all enterprises' storage needs. As we enter a new age of AI, the superior economics, and operational and environmental efficiencies of Pure's product portfolio over both hard disk and SSD-based, all-flash competitive offerings will be more critical to our customers than ever." — Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage

For it's more than 11,500 global customers that span industries and workload-type, Pure Storage has proven that it can:

improve reliability by a factor of ten over competitors;

offer two to five times more power and space efficiency compared to all-flash and ten times more efficiency than disk;

require five to ten times less manual labor to operate than legacy storage;

result in at least 50% lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) compared to competitive offerings of both flash and hard disk;

enable customers to eliminate the cumbersome challenges associated with hard disks from their environment.

Pure Storage is able to deliver these outcomes to meet every storage need because of several unique and sustainable differentiators:

Pure Storage DirectFlash ® technology uniquely leverages software written directly to raw flash, while other competitors use more expensive, less efficient, and shorter-lived SSDs.

Pure Storage's highly consolidated product line consists of a common operating system, the Purity operating environment , one management system, Pure1 ® , and operates on both a scale-up and a scale-out platform, while competitors require many disparate software and hardware platforms to cover the same breadth of use cases.

Unique Pure Storage Evergreen ® model and services, which guarantee that deployed products never become obsolete, adapt to changing needs, and can be upgraded non-disruptively.

Pure Storage's Cloud Operating Model enables customers to operate their storage the way that cloud customers operate theirs: highly automated, orchestrated, and available as a service.

Announced today at Pure//Accelerate:

Pure//E™ family of products with the all-new FlashArray//E™ delivers on Pure Storage's promise to relieve customers from the constraints of disk. The entire Pure//E family is the first all-flash storage system that can meet the needs of the secondary storage market at prices competitive to 7200 RPM hard disk systems -- with a fraction of the power, space, and operational costs. The expansion of Pure Storage's disk replacement-focusedwith the all-new FlashArray//E™ delivers on Pure Storage's promise to relieve customers from the constraints of disk. The entire Pure//E family is the first all-flash storage system that can meet the needs of the secondary storage market at prices competitive to 7200 RPM hard disk systems -- with a fraction of the power, space, and operational costs.

next generation FlashArray//X™ and FlashArray//C™ deliver the largest ever performance, efficiency, and security advancements to customers. New FlashArray™ models deliver up to 40% higher performance, 30% more inline compression to stretch storage capacity, and new ransomware protection capabilities delivered entirely via non-disruptive upgrade. The introduction of thedeliver the largest ever performance, efficiency, and security advancements to customers. New FlashArray™ models deliver up to 40% higher performance, 30% more inline compression to stretch storage capacity, and new ransomware protection capabilities delivered entirely via non-disruptive upgrade.

new ransomware SLA guarantee for Evergreen//One™ and enhanced AIOps capabilities deliver advanced data resilience and enable organizations to benefit from a comprehensive data protection strategy. Theand enhanced AIOps capabilities deliver advanced data resilience and enable organizations to benefit from a comprehensive data protection strategy.

The go-to storage partner for AI

As excitement over generative AI prompts a new wave of AI initiatives, the innovations announced today will further Pure Storage's leadership as the go-to storage partner for AI projects. Pure supports leading-edge AI projects such as autonomous vehicle development companies and Meta AI's Research Super Cluster (AI RSC), the largest AI supercomputer in the world. With Pure, customers can start their AI journey at any scale and grow as needs evolve.

Pure Storage anticipated the coming demand for AI years ago, with the introduction of FlashBlade and its AI-Ready Infrastructure (AIRI) solution, co-developed with NVIDIA. AIRI//S is a ready-to-deploy solution developed by Pure Storage and NVIDIA, built on the NVIDIA DGX BasePOD reference architecture for AI, including the latest FlashBlade//S storage. Pure Storage's FlashBlade hardware portfolio is GPU Direct Storage (GDS) ready, with software enhancements delivering complete GDS support to be available in the near term, further strengthening Pure's collaboration with NVIDIA and enhancing the AIRI//S solution.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

