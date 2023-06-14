ZAZA Announces Surprise Festival Seeking to Revolutionize the Artist and Fan Experience

Dozens of top artists lead Atlantic City event in July

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZAZA Festival, the most anticipated new festival celebrating global music culture, is coming to Bader Field in Atlantic City on July 15th and 16th 2023. The inaugural ZAZA Festival will feature performances by Latto, DaBaby, Afro B, Coco Jones, DJ Aktive, Freeway, Beanie Sigel, DJ Diamond Kuts, M11SON, Nisa F, Junius Bervine, Titus Showers, Jermaine Dolly and Mona Mee – with more top artists to be announced.

Just as artists drop surprise albums, the first ZAZA Festival will launch in 31 days to bring top artists of the moment to their fans – right now.

"We couldn't wait to introduce ZAZA Festivals to the world. This immersive music event will connect artists and fans through cutting-edge technology like never before," said Joe Callahan, ZAZA Festival Founding Partner.

ZAZA's inaugural event will debut the world premiere of Burna Boy's BRKFST metaverse series along with a mobile, immersive element for fans from every corner of the world to experience music together. Fans should visit zazamusicfestivals.com for information about the festival and artist lineup, with more information about the virtual experience to come.

The Atlantic City dates are the first in an anticipated series of live and streaming events by the ZAZA brand in cities across the globe celebrating a new movement of music culture. ZAZA is reinventing the way that artists and fans engage. For the first time ever, respect for artists and their fans will be the central component of a live music festival.

Artists and fans will have the option to receive their own unique, secure link to share with their networks and make a commission from the sale of each ticket. The first 200 fans who purchase tickets through a specific artist will be entered to win access to the VIP Backstage Lounge.

"Bridging the gap with artists and fans resonates with me and brought me to ZAZA Festivals. Being able to introduce the music culture through new technology, along with treating artists and fans fairly - it's history-making," said Promis, ZAZA Festival Talent Coordinator.

A portion of ZAZA tickets will support the World Education Initiative (WEI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to the critical mission of educating young women in rural Africa. WEI works directly with leaders and educators at schools in rural Africa to fund tuition and board for girls in these communities who otherwise would not have access to a formal education.

Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival. One-day and two-day ticket passes are available at zazamusicfestivals.com. Additional artists in the lineup will be released via social media.

"This is how I recharge my soul, by being a part of ZAZA, and watching the world's greatest musicians and creatives come together for a great cause," said Tony Moore, who has built his career working with some of the top artists and movie stars globally.

ZAZA Festivals is produced by a team led by Franck Francois, collectively boasting decades of experience from Broadway shows to major concerts. They have produced festivals such as Ultra Music Fest, Calle Ocho Music Festival and Bonnaroo and concert tours for Yo Gotti, The Beach Boys, Dave Matthews Band, Metallica, and many more. Event planning, design and decor are being handled by Isha Ahijo and the team at ikhan events, Ahijo's Philadelphia-based luxury event & floral design firm.

For more information about ZAZA Festivals go to zazamusicfestivals.com and follow @zazafestivals on Instagram for the latest lineup announcements and festival news.

ZAZA Festivals feature the most influential artists across various genres of music. The fully immersive experiences connect artists and fans - wherever they are in the world. ZAZA is a biblical name, meaning movement and belonging to all. Music has a history of affecting change. The ZAZA movement will respect artists and their fans, while improving the end-to-end live music experience. Let music light the way.

