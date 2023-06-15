Jeremy Wintroub joins ICP as its first-ever Global Head of Production Strategy

NBCU veteran led Creative Operations at Peacock through rapid growth and transformative change.

LONDON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP, a worldwide leader in Content Operations, Strategy and Services, has appointed Jeremy Wintroub its Executive Vice President and Global Head of Production Strategy, a newly created senior leadership position. He will be based in New York, serving a global client roster that includes The Coca-Cola Company, Procter & Gamble, NBCUniversal, Diageo, L'Oréal, Mars and Unilever.

"Jeremy brings an extraordinary industry reputation and tremendous track record to ICP", said Christopher Grakal, ICP's Chief Executive Officer. "He'll lead efforts to define state-of-the-art production and creative operation capabilities tailored to our global client base. Jeremy will also be a strategic partner for ICP's Solutions and Services teams and our Account Management team, as they build on the strong value proposition we deliver to clients across their Content Operations ecosystems.

Wintroub comes to ICP from NBCUniversal, where he most recently led Creative Operations for Peacock, its streaming platform, since its inception. In that role, he supervised production management and operations for its Marketing Teams, developing and implementing its end-to-end marketing asset supply chain and delivery of all assets. "My Peacock team built an incredible platform, with a collaborative and creative spirit that allowed the whole organization to embrace new marketing technologies and solutions at scale and leveraged the latest, most innovative automation," Wintroub says. "I'm looking forward to bringing that same approach to ICP's incredible clients and could not be more thrilled to join this world-class group of leaders."

ICP's appointment of a Global Head of Production Strategy recognizes growing demand for scaled marketing and commercial content strategies powered by personalization, customization and automation. Wintroub will help ICP's clients continue to strengthen their creative and production operations by leveraging emerging tech, generative AI and Machine Learning. He will report directly to CEO Grakal and work closely with senior leaders recently appointed to ICP's C-suite: Chief Strategy Officer Michael Weeman and Chief Client and Commercial Officer Emily Samways. Wintroub begins his ICP appointment immediately.

ICP is a global leader in Content Operations, enhancing clients' content lifecycle technologies and processes to orchestrate the frictionless flow of content across Marketing and Commerce ecosystems. Offering solutions across Digital Asset Management, Digital Commerce, and Creative Operations, ICP helps the world's top brands unlock the potential of their content. See icpnet.com.

