Teleperformance helps clients deliver comprehensive cloud solutions with Infrastructure designation from Microsoft Solutions Partner Program

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance , a global leader in digital business services, today announced it has received Microsoft Solutions Partner status for Infrastructure. This achievement represents the company's expertise and its continuous commitment to delivering comprehensive Microsoft cloud infrastructure solutions.

The designation reflects Teleperformance's commitment to supporting clients on their digital transformation journey.

The Microsoft Solutions Partner designation differentiates partners who demonstrate broad capability to help clients accelerate migration of key IT infrastructure workloads to Microsoft Azure. The designation reflects Teleperformance's commitment to supporting clients on their digital transformation journey.

"Teleperformance is proud to achieve Microsoft Solutions Partner status for Infrastructure," said Dev Mudaliar, Global Chief Information Officer, Teleperformance Group. "Our teams have managed hundreds of Azure projects at Teleperformance, enabling Microsoft clients to leverage the cloud to address their business challenges while doing more with less."

"This designation is a testament to Teleperformance's commitment to its own and clients' digital business services transformation, including leveraging cloud-based services to help clients achieve their business goals," added Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of Teleperformance Group.

The Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Infrastructure showcases Teleperformance's expertise in helping customers accelerate the migration of key IT infrastructure workloads to Microsoft Azure, architecting cloud environments and managing these environments at scale, including:

Designing, implementing, operating, and optimizing customers' IT infrastructure architecture, cost, and security;

Migrating and modernizing clients' IT infrastructure for virtualized workloads and virtual desktop environments; and

Onboarding and managing high-performance computing workloads in Azure.

