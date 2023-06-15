WiMi Hologram Cloud Designed A Sensor-based Electro-Holography Gesture Control System

BEIJING, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the development of a sensor-based electro-holography (EH) gesture control system. Sensor-based gesture interaction technology helps improve the user experience when interacting with EH images. Implementing gesture interaction technology requires a combination of technologies, including sensors, digital signal processing, gesture recognition, and control commands.

This technology enables interaction between users and 3D holograms. It uses sensors and computer algorithms to detect and recognize the user's gestures to facilitate control and manipulation of the hologram. Gesture recognition is achieved by using sensors to capture the user's gestures and applying infrared sensors, depth cameras, and other devices. These sensors can capture the user's gestures in real time and then convert them into digital signals, which are then processed and analyzed by algorithms to achieve control and operation of the hologram finally.

EH is a method that uses electrical signals and optical techniques to generate 3D holograms. Its basic logic is to control the light source by using a computer-generated digital signal to make the light pass through the data of the recorded object and then pass through a series of optical elements to form a realistic 3D image.

EH requires that objects are first scanned or recorded with a laser light source, and the recorded optical information is stored in digital 3D image data. These digital signals are then converted into electrical signals, and parameters such as the intensity, phase, and frequency of the light source are adjusted by an electrical controller to reproduce the form and color of the original object precisely. Eventually, these light rays will be reconstructed through optical elements such as lenses and mirrors to form an actual 3D image. The advantage of WiMi's EH technology is its ability to generate high-quality, high-resolution 3D holographic images with a strong sense of reality and three-dimensionality. It has a wide range of applications in medicine, engineering, and entertainment; for example, it can be used for 3D imaging of internal organs of the human body, visualization of engineering design, etc.

WiMi's sensor-based EH gesture control system uses a phase-modulated SLM with a 1 nm wavelength laser as the light source and a motion sensor as the interactive interface to the holographic object. The holographic 3D image is projected in front of the SLM as a real image to enhance its visibility and can be observed on the image sensor of the camera, which can easily convert the holographic 3D image into a virtual image. The 3D holographic image through the compiler has single floating point computational accuracy.

WiMi's sensor-based EH gesture interaction technology consists of the following steps:

Capture gesture data: Sensors, such as infrared sensors, depth cameras, and other devices, capture the user's gestures. These sensors can capture the user's gestures in real-time and then convert them into digital signals. The gesture data can include the trajectory of the finger movement, the form of the gesture, the speed, etc.

Gesture signal processing: The gesture data is subjected to digital signal processing, using digital signal processing algorithms, such as Fast Fourier Transform, Wavelet Transform, etc., to perform noise reduction, feature extraction, and other processing to extract useful information, such as the speed, direction, and form of the gesture.

Gesture recognition: To achieve recognition, the processed gesture data is matched with a predefined gesture template. The gesture template is usually pre-stored standard gesture data, which can be a gesture or a set of gestures. Gesture recognition algorithms include the K-nearest neighbor algorithm, support vector machine, decision tree, etc.

Gesture control: Once the gestures are recognized, they can be transformed into control commands to realize the control of the electronic hologram. For example, the 3D hologram can be moved, rotated, scaled, etc., and different display modes can be selected through gestures.

Sensor-based electronic holographic technology gesture interaction technology has a broad application prospect in the market. With the development of virtual reality, augmented reality, and other technologies, 3D hologram, as an essential means of visualization, has received more and more attention. Gesture interaction technology is an essential means to realize the interaction between the user and the 3D hologram, which can improve the user's interaction experience and operational efficiency.

The system can be applied in gaming, entertainment, education, and medical care. For example, doctors can use gesture interaction technology in the medical field to manipulate 3D holograms for surgical planning and operations. In education, students can use gesture interaction technology to learn about human body structure, geography, and landscape. In games and entertainment, players can use gesture interaction technology to control the movement of game characters, attacks, and other behaviors. With the further development and maturity of the technology, the system will have a more expansive application space in the future.

