World Heritage USA announces Monuments Summer, a bi-coastal panel series exploring racial and cultural perspectives on monuments

First-of-its-kind series to host panel discussions in Charleston, S.C. and San Diego with national experts

CHARLESTON, S.C. and SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Heritage USA , a leading national organization dedicated to preserving, interpreting, and sharing U.S. domestic heritage, is proud to announce Monuments Summer: A Season of Dialogue, a bi-coastal series of panel discussions featuring national public figures and scholars. The panels will explore the racial and cultural dynamics of historical monuments in two different community contexts of the California coast in San Diego and the American South in Charleston, S.C.

In both communities hosting these events, monuments have been at the center of public debate in recent years – sparking conversations about how themes of racial injustice, slavery, and colonialism are represented in public spaces, and whose stories are being left untold. With Monuments Summer, World Heritage USA seeks to engage diverse perspectives in informed, meaningful discussions on a national stage about the monuments landscape.

The events will be held as follows:

Aspiring Towards a Common History

Date: Friday, July 21

Location: Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina

More info: The 2015 tragedy at Mother Emanuel AME Church that killed nine Black worshippers raised a nationwide discussion about Confederate symbolism in the South and underscored the need to tell a fuller story with public monuments and markers. Nationally recognized southern historians and southeastern mayors will participate in panel discussions about the future of public history at this historic church, itself a cultural icon with a long history of empowering Black communities. World Heritage USA is proud to partner with The Charleston Forum , a group of local leaders fostering open conversations on otherwise divisive issues involving race, for this event.

Monuments Summer: Cabrillo National Monument

Date: Friday, August 18

Location: San Diego History Center, San Diego

More info: This panel event featuring historians and museum experts will explore the history of the Cabrillo National Monument, the background of Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo and his impact on the Kumeyaay Nation, and how museums can serve as facilitators of community dialogue about public monuments.

"It is essential to engage in an open dialogue about the historical narratives conveyed by public monuments and how they contribute to our understanding of race and culture," said Douglas C. Comer, President of World Heritage USA. "By examining these narratives in an honest manner, we can craft a more nuanced understanding of our history and leverage that to create a more just and equitable future for all. We are excited to bring these conversations to both coasts through our new series."

Tickets for both events will be available online, free of charge to the public. Follow The Charleston Forum and World Heritage USA for updates and more detailed information about each event.

These events are made possible by the generous financial support of the Mellon Foundation .

About World Heritage USA

World Heritage USA, the U.S. National Committee of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), is part of the worldwide ICOMOS network of people, institutions, government agencies, and private corporations who support the conservation of the world's heritage. As the only U.S. professional preservation organization with a global focus, World Heritage USA is the gateway for U.S. professionals to participate in worldwide heritage conservation. We oversee the Monument Relocation, Removal, and Reinterpretation Toolkit program (Monuments Toolkit); and organize an annual international scientific symposium, an international intern exchange program, bimonthly World Heritage webinars, and occasional publications.

World Heritage USA, the U.S. National Committee of ICOMOS, is a private, non-profit, non-governmental organization with 501(c)(3) status.

