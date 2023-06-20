Laugh Factory Launches Series of Benefits To Help Those Affected by Writers' Strike

"Sometimes laughter is not enough."

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Laugh Factory, we've always believed that we need to take care of each other.

Dane Cook will do a sold-out benefit show at the new Laugh Factory Covina on June 21. (PRNewswire)

"Whether it's our free Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners and shows for those who are homeless or simply underserved, our Comedy Camp for foster and group home youth, or the countless fundraisers the Laugh Factory has hosted over more than four decades of service to the community, we do everything we can to help those who are struggling through hard times," said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada.

"We are in one of those crises now because of the writers' strike. There are countless people who are out of work and impacted by the strike, including many who 'don't have a dog in the fight' who are industry professionals who are not writers, yet are affected by the strike and won't benefit from its­­­ outcome.

This comes as no surprise to comedians and their families, who have been impacted like everyone else in our industry. That's why the Laugh Factory is starting a series of benefits at its clubs, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Writer's Guild of America Strike Fund and the Entertainment Community Fund. The Benefit performances are starting on Wednesday, June 21 at the Laugh Factory's newest club in Covina, California, starring Dane Cook. Thanks to his generosity, the show was sold out in less than an hour. It will be the first performance at the new club.

Laugh Factory knows we can't do it all – but we will do what we can to help, And we will keep doing it until the strike ends–no matter how long it takes.

Contact: Greg Waskul (818) 926-0079 or gregwaskul@aol.com

