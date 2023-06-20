NAMI & AFSP Celebrate 17 Congressional Leaders with '988 Crisis Response Champion Award'

Recipients Recognized by Top Mental Health Organizations for Work Creating, Implementing and Supporting 988 and Crisis Response Services

ARLINGTON, Va. , June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the one-year anniversary of 988's nationwide availability, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and the #ReimagineCrisis campaign recognized 17 members of Congress for their life-saving work to improve our nation's response to mental health and suicide crises. The "988 Crisis Response Champion Awards" were announced today and will be bestowed this evening at a reception on Capitol Hill.

"In the first year since 988 became available nationwide, millions of people have been able to receive support during a crisis — a testament to the bipartisan work accomplished in the halls of Congress," said NAMI Chief Executive Officer Daniel H. Gillison Jr. "As the proverb goes, 'If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.' The 988 Crisis Response Champions exemplify the incredible change we can create for people affected by mental illness when we work together to find common ground and advance policies that reimagine our mental health crisis response."

"Today we recognize and celebrate the one-year milestone since the transition to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, an important achievement made possible by the bipartisan 988 Crisis Response Champions who recognized that investing in the 988 Lifeline would help save lives," said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. "Today we not only celebrate the Lifeline's success in helping millions of people in suicide and mental health crisis, we recommit to working together to ensure that everyone struggling with their mental health is connected to the support and services they need in a timely manner."

The 988 Crisis Response Champion Award recipients, in alphabetical order, are:

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI)

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA)

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE)

Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-CA)

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK)

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT)

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA)

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA)

Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-CA)

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT)

Designated by bipartisan and unanimous action in 2020 — and supported by NAMI and AFSP advocates — the three-digit dialing code for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline became available on July 16, 2022, for anyone, anywhere to call, text or chat online during a mental health or suicide crisis. Since then, more than 4 million contacts have been routed to 988, ensuring people in crisis can reach a trained crisis counselor. This is thanks in large part to significant federal efforts and investments led by the 988 Crisis Response Champion Awardees.

In addition to the three-digit number itself, states and local communities are working to build services to ensure people in crisis have someone to talk to, someone to respond and a safe place to go. NAMI, AFSP and the #ReimagineCrisis Campaign partnership of over 50 national groups will continue to work with Congress and the Administration to support this work across the country. Learn more about NAMI and AFSP's efforts around 988.

