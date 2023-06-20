NINJIO SENSE behavioral science training offers next gen CSAT by solving for emotional vulnerabilities

Award winning cybersecurity awareness training company offers personalized, data-driven solutions that focus on changing behavior

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NINJIO, an award-winning cybersecurity awareness training (CSAT) industry leader, announces the official launch of NINJIO SENSE— the company's latest solution rooted in personalized learning and behavioral science. At a time when cyberattacks are on the rise and roughly 82% of all breaches involve human error, enterprise cyber defense requires an ever-evolving set of tools that educate employees, while helping them develop instincts to spot potential threats.

NINJIO SENSE is the next generation solution for companies that want to create a culture of cybersecurity at every level of their organization, based on how humans behave. The current comprehensive solution includes NINJIO AWARE attack vector training, consistently named Gartner's "Customer's Choice" for the CSAT category; and NINJIO PHISH3D, a simulated phish testing and data analysis tool used by hundreds of private and public companies worldwide, and government agencies including the Department of Homeland Security. SENSE rounds out the current offerings by focusing on specific emotions that drive employee decision-making, then deploys personalized training based on the NINJIO Risk Algorithm™. The result is robust, intuition-based, behavioral science training.

NINJIO SENSE derives its personalization data from hundreds of thousands of simulated phishing results across industries and identifies seven human needs and emotions that drive an employee's threat response: Curiosity, Fear, Craving, Obedience, Opportunity, Social, and Urgency.

"NINJIO has long recognized that the ability to sustainably change human behavior is at the root of cybersecurity," said Dr. Shaun McAlmont, CEO of NINJIO. "That's why we have an expanding library of timely and engaging CSAT episodes – to teach employees how to become unhackable. It's also why we're excited about the next stage of our development, which will fuse the PHISH3D solution with the NINJIO Risk Algorithm™ to identify vulnerabilities and deliver relevant SENSE episodes to employees."

NINJIO's comprehensive cybersecurity awareness platform will continue to provide relevant and engaging microlearning episodes that focus on the most urgent attack vectors, highlight real-world breaches, and ensure that employees retain what they learn. This content will be combined with advanced simulated phishing tests to evaluate each employee's susceptibility to cyberattacks and collect data for the NINJIO Risk Algorithm™. The algorithm will also use data from employee reporting and quizzes to develop an organization-wide risk profile.

"Companies shouldn't be satisfied with the mere existence of such a program," adds Dr. McAlmont. "CSAT has to be capable of reliably securing sustainable behavioral change, and cybersecurity awareness isn't just about checking a box. Rather, the focus should be on building a culture of cybersecurity in which secure behavior is second nature for everyone in the organization."

About NINJIO

NINJIO is a cybersecurity awareness training company that provides an extensive library of engaging and personalized educational content designed to make employees unhackable. Each NINJIO episode focuses on a specific attack vector and uses real-world examples to demonstrate how employees can identify and repel cyberattacks. The NINJIO platform uses individual data on each employee's personality traits, learning styles, and vulnerabilities to help companies drive sustainable behavioral change.

