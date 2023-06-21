Designer and Fashion Influencer Carla Rockmore Launches Fine Jewelry Collection

DALLAS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer and leading fashion influencer Carla Rockmore announces today the launch of her Carla Rockmore Fine Jewelry Collection, which is available to shop exclusively on her website www.carlarockmore.com.

The Carla Rockmore Fine Jewelry Collection is the culmination of Carla's most coveted designs. The 26-piece collection, which is priced between $850-3750, features sculptural ornaments in three-dimensional form, hand made from semi-precious and precious natural stones.

"Tiny whimsical treasures to fit any mood or occasion, these miniature future heirlooms are yours to find your own meaning within the self-expression of wearing adornment" says Carla.

Each piece is crafted with a significant attention to detail and embodies Carla's whimsical flair. Her signature Victorian Goddess chandelier style earrings feature white diamond nipples and 18k gold accents; while the Esme Floral Drop earrings feature hand painted white flowers inspired by a William Morris style garden party.

The collection has been years in the making. In March 2020, Carla was finalizing the designs in India when she had to put everything on hold due to the pandemic's travel restrictions. Looking for a new creative outlet, she joined TikTok, which ultimately led her to become one of the platform's leading fashion influencers. Three years and over two million followers later, Carla is elated to finally share her most elevated, exquisite designs to date.

About Carla Rockmore:

Carla Rockmore is a fashion designer, influencer and social media sensation. Carla joined TikTok during the pandemic and has amassed more than two million followers across channels since her first video went viral in May 2021. Her career in fashion spans over 30 years designing clothing and accessories in Montreal, Toronto and Amsterdam while traveling the world. Her design business was put on hold at the beginning of the pandemic due to travel restrictions, and she began sharing her fashion expertise and signature styling tips on social media. She has since become one of the most respected fashion influencers, known for her eclectic looks and styling tricks, joyful personality, endless baubles and notably the way she highlights and embraces age with confidence. Her content is aspirational yet accessible and her uniquely fearless approach to fashion is inspirational and relatable to her followers of all ages. She has appeared on The TODAY Show, Tamron Hall Show, Access Hollywood and was named #53 on People Magazine's 100 Reasons to Love America in 2022. Carla was born in Montreal, Québec and currently resides in Dallas, Texas. Follow her on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook .

