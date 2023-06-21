Dr. Yinfei Yin Joins Shanghai ChemPartner as Vice President and Head of Biology and Pharmacology

SHANGHAI, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemPartner announced today the appointment of Yinfei Yin, Ph.D. as vice president of and head of the biology and pharmacology department at Shanghai ChemPartner.

Dr. Yin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, having established himself as a highly accomplished scientist in both academia and the biopharmaceutical industry. With a PhD in oncology from the University of Nottingham, Dr. Yin is a molecular biologist by training and possesses extensive experience in target discovery and validation, assay development, preclinical imaging, and advanced in vivo models. Prior to joining ChemPartner, Dr. Yin was the executive director and head of scientific operations (US/UK) and the global head of preclinical imaging at CrownBio for over 10 years.

"Dr. Yin is an exceptional addition to our team, providing leadership and expertise to our biology and pharmacology efforts for drug discovery and development," said Lilly Xu, President of Shanghai ChemPartner. "His extensive research and leadership experience will greatly benefit ChemPartner and our global clients."

As a leading, global CRO and CDMO, ChemPartner provides integrated life science services for drug discovery and development with expertise in discovery chemistry, biology, pharmacology, DMPK, exploratory toxicology, biologics discovery and development, and biologics manufacturing. ChemPartner's biology and pharmacology department specializes in drug discovery services for several key bio-therapeutic areas, including oncology, cell biology, immunology, inflammation, neuroscience, and metabolic disorders. From target validation, HTS, hit-to-lead, lead optimization, and candidate selection to IND-enabling studies, ChemPartner scientists are innovation-driven and customer-focused.

Dr. Yin expressed his enthusiasm about joining ChemPartner and building upon the solid foundation established over the past two decades, stating, "ChemPartner is uniquely positioned as an integrated service provider with a strong track record of success. I believe the team's extensive discovery experience, combined with my expertise, will enable us to offer unmatched research solutions to our clients worldwide."

About ChemPartner

ChemPartner is the holding company of Shanghai ChemPartner and offers a broad range of drug discovery, development, and manufacturing services including discovery chemistry, biology, pharmacology, DMPK, and toxicology as well as biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing CDMO services. Shanghai ChemPartner serves a diverse global client base and has laboratories, business offices, and representatives in the US, Europe, China, and Japan.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Livia Legg, MS, Chief Commercial Officer

news@chempartner.com

View original content:

SOURCE Shanghai ChemPartner