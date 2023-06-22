Allant Group Expands Senior Leadership Team

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allant Group LLC, a data-driven audience orchestration solution provider, and a VntCap Technologies LLC company, is pleased to announce the expansion of its senior leadership team with the appointments of Ed Kuderna, SVP & GM, Client Success and Eli Ontiveros, SVP, Technology.

Allant Group continues to attract top talent with long-standing industry skills and expertise to help accelerate its growth. The appointment of these seasoned professionals further signals Allant Group's commitment to innovation and delivery of disruptive technology and transformative solutions. Ed, most recently was WW VP, Professional Services at Acoustic, and Eli, most recently was VP Client Services Engineering at Data Axle. Both experienced leaders, will contribute to Allant Group's continued success by having a direct impact on the quality of solutions and services brought to market, as well as the shaping of the future of data orchestration itself.

"I'm excited to join a company with passionate and skilled team members committed to helping customers each and every day," said Ed Kuderna, SVP & GM, Client Success at Allant Group. "Allant Group, with its portfolio of acquisitions, has an impressive list of customers and products. It's an amazing foundation and I look forward to the opportunity to accelerate our growth in martech, data, and service offerings."

Eli Ontiveros, SVP, Technology adds, "I am truly honored to join Allant Group and embrace the exciting challenges that lie ahead. What excites me the most is the ability to leverage my experience to drive transformation and cultivate forward-thinking teams that will make a significant impact through technology and data analytics. As a technology leader, I am eager to contribute to Allant's efforts in developing comprehensive data and marketing solutions that will deliver tangible large-scale results."

"We're happy to have Ed and Eli, with such industry expertise, join Allant Group to expand and accelerate our growth at this exciting time, as we bring solutions like our Audience Management Platform (AMP+) into market," adds Michael D. Fisher, CEO, Allant Group. Full bios for Ed and Eli, as well as the rest of Allant's senior leadership team can be found here.

About Allant Group

Allant Group is a data-driven audience orchestration engine that powers the solutions behind successful customer journeys. We give organizations a competitive advantage by leveraging data, analytics, customer experience management, martech integration, and strategic consulting services to deliver individualized and nurturing lifecycle experiences that create a stronger relationship between brand and customer. Allant is a privately held company headquartered in the Chicago area. For more information, visit https://www.allantgroup.com/.

About VntCap Technologies, LLC

VntCap Technologies, LLC provides its subsidiary companies with a unique blend of viewpoints and experiences that deliver comprehensive guidance and oversight to its leadership teams. Unlike other investment firms that seek quicker financial returns from their investments, VntCap actively operates the companies within its investment portfolio for longer periods of time to achieve maximum valuation. Founded by a group of entrepreneurs from a cross-section of industries, the varied background of its members is what continues to create value in subsidiary companies such as Allant Group. For more information about VntCap Technologies, LLC visit http://www.vntcaptech.com/.

