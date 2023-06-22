Bernhard Capital Partners To Partner with Optimum Energy

Supports Continued Innovation of Core Technology Offering and Expansion of Diversified, Global Customer Base

BATON ROUGE, La. and SEATTLE, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard Capital"), an infrastructure and services-focused private equity management firm, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Optimum Energy ("Optimum" or the "Company"), a global leader in HVAC optimization solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005, Optimum provides proprietary software solutions to optimize the energy consumption of HVAC systems to deliver significant electricity and water savings while reducing carbon emissions. Utilizing on-site, integrated control software, the Company supports a broad range of organizations around the world to continuously reduce energy consumption and ensure peak performance. Optimum's advanced, patented technology is developed by industry-leading engineers and has an over 15-year track record of proven results, serving customers across five continents throughout pharmaceutical, higher education, healthcare, technology, hospitality and industrial end markets.

Optimum will continue to be led by President Larry Stapleton and the existing management team, while benefitting from the support of Bernhard Capital's strategic partnership.

"Optimum's innovative optimization software, powerful cloud-based analytics, and expert engineering services creates an unparalleled offering in today's market that provides customers with powerful and effective solutions to save money and improve sustainability," said Jonathan deLaureal, Managing Director at Bernhard Capital Partners. "Leveraging our experience and extensive track record, we aim to expand upon Optimum's current capabilities and solidify them as the global leader in the industry. We look forward to working closely with Optimum's talented team to support new and existing customers around the world and position the Company for long term success."

"Bernhard Capital's operational expertise and demonstrated track record of partnering with innovative businesses to drive growth makes them the right partner for Optimum as we look to expand our impact and position ourselves as the world leader in intelligent optimization software solutions for large-scale HVAC systems," said Mr. Stapleton. "Together, we will continue to enhance our offerings and innovate continuously to help our customers meet their financial and sustainability-focused goals."

Cascadia Capital acted as the financial advisor to Optimum.

About Optimum Energy®

Since 2005, Optimum Energy's patented software and engineering expertise has helped customers reduce energy use in heating and cooling systems, the largest consumer of energy in buildings, by up to 50%. Our solutions combine technologically advanced HVAC optimization software with powerful cloud-based data analytics and world-class engineering support. It's a proven, measurable approach that verifiably reduces energy and water usage, while also resulting in significantly improved operations. From dramatic energy reductions to improved business continuity, from better asset management capabilities to powerful tools and engineering support that augment your existing facilities staff capabilities, Optimum Energy has the complete solution for maximizing your HVAC system's operational efficiency.

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in four funds across several strategies, has approximately $3.4 billion of gross assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.BernhardCapital.com.

