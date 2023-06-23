TENTATIVE AGREEMENT REACHED FOR SOUTHWEST AIRLINES' MECHANICS & RELATED EMPLOYEES

DALLAS, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) have reached a Tentative Agreement (TA) for the airline's Mechanics & Related Employees.

"Our Mechanics & Related Employees work around the clock to safely maintain our aircraft, and we reached a Tentative Agreement that rewards them and helps Southwest maintain an efficient operation," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®. "I'm pleased with the work from AMFA and Southwest that led to reaching this agreement quickly."

"The AMFA negotiating committee has reached a Tentative Agreement with Southwest Airlines that, if ratified by membership, will elevate the Southwest Airlines Aircraft Maintenance Technicians (AMTs) to industry-leading compensation. AMFA's goal and objective is to protect work, raise standards, and increase recognition of AMTs and related professionals," said AMFA National President Bret Oestreich. "Our members control their own destiny by exercising their right to vote, and their voices will be heard through our democratic organization."

This agreement covers Southwest's more than 2,800 Mechanics & Related Employees, which includes the Company's Aircraft Maintenance Technicians, Aircraft Inspectors, Maintenance Controllers, and Training Instructors. AMFA will communicate the details about the agreement and the voting timeline directly to its members.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline.1 Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 70,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a four-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2) Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3) 1973-2019 annual profitability

ABOUT THE AIRCRAFT MECHANICS FRATERNAL ASSOCIATION

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association is a craft/trade-oriented, independent aviation union. AMFA represents licensed and unlicensed technicians and related employees actively involved in the aviation industry. These aircraft technicians and related employees work directly on aircraft and/or components, support equipment, and facilities. AMFA is committed to elevating the professional standing of technicians and to achieving progressive improvements in wages, benefits, and working conditions of the skilled people it represents. For more information about AMFA, visit www.amfanational.org.

