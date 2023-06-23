This Week in Transportation News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Americans ditching car ownership and Toyota's generative AI.
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Navistar Reveals International® SuperTruck II Results with Improved Fuel and Freight Efficiency, Goals for Hybridization
International SuperTruck II demonstrates 16 miles per gallon (MPG) fuel efficiency through hybridization and a 170% improvement in freight efficiency, among other advancements over the 2009 baseline vehicle, its International SuperTruck I.
- Air India Finalizes Order for Up to 290 Boeing Single-Aisle and Widebody Jets
At the 2023 Paris Air Show, the companies held a signing ceremony to celebrate the historic purchase of Boeing's market-leading single-aisle and widebody jets to renew and expand Air India's fleet.
- Toyota Research Institute Unveils New Generative AI Technique for Vehicle Design Currently, designers can leverage publicly available text-to-image generative AI tools as an early step in their creative process. With TRI's new technique, designers can add initial design sketches and engineering constraints into this process, cutting down the iterations needed to reconcile design and engineering considerations.
- Great American Eclipse creates flyover video of the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse
The video simulates a spacecraft travelling 100 miles above earth's surface, with the moon's shadow rushing at various speeds from Nazas, Mexico, to Newfoundland.
- United Airlines Selects Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines to Power 120 Airbus A321neo and A321XLR Aircraft
Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney, said, "GTF engines will enable United to get the most out of their A321neo and A321XLR aircraft, delivering industry leading payload, range and environmental performance for those aircraft types."
- OneSky and Ansys Expand Autonomous, AI-Based Advanced Air Mobility Solutions
The collaboration enables OneSky and Ansys AAM customers to train and validate neural networks (NN) with mission-driven simulation to significantly reduce the risk, time, and costs associated with physical testing required for airworthiness certification.
- The New American Dream? More than 1/3 of Americans Consider Ditching Car Ownership by 2030
"The traditional American idea of owning a car – receiving the gift of new keys at sixteen, as a graduation surprise, or to drive around a city – is dead," said Angelo Adams, Head of Zipcar.
- Robert Downey Jr.'s Six Iconic Eco-Modified Cars to be Given Away in National Sweepstakes
Actor, producer, and FootPrint Coalition Founder, Robert Downey Jr., alongside a team of experts, have modified six classic cars from his personal collection to make them more eco-friendly and reduce their carbon footprint.
- Honeywell Upgrade for Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Lowers Fuel Consumption and CO2 Emissions
Heath Patrick, president, Americas Aftermarket, Honeywell Aerospace, said, "An airline with a fleet of 50 737s could realize as much as $450,000 in annual fuel savings and reduce its emissions by up to 1,100 metric tons of CO2, depending on operating conditions."
- Detroit Concours Announces Details for 2023 Event, Two Day Celebration of American Automotive Culture
Guests will experience car culture with hands-on-the-wheel opportunities, automotive activities for all ages, Detroit-centric car love and a Concours show field filled with 150 rare vehicles.
- Cars.com American-Made Index Sees 260% Jump in Electrified Vehicles Since 2020, Tesla Lands Top Spots
"Tesla debuted on the index just three years ago, but with headquarters and significant operations in the U.S., its rise shuffled the deck, displacing many traditional domestic manufacturers," said Jenni Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief.
- Rapid Recon Study Parses Out New Information on EV Reconditioning
The report "will show whether fundamental EV apparatuses such as batteries, brakes, tires, and propulsion system components have been replaced. It will give salespeople valuable insights into why these fixes were made. It will also provide customers with needed information to increase their comfort level with their vehicle's value," said Dennis McGinn, founder and CEO of reconditioning software company Rapid Recon.
