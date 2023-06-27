Mastermind and Reynolds and Reynolds Integration Now Available for Dealerships

Mastermind and Reynolds and Reynolds Integration Now Available for Dealerships

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind (aM), part of S&P Global Mobility and the leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships, has announced dealers can officially sign up for an integration with Mastermind, aM's flagship automated sales and marketing platform, and the Reynolds and Reynolds ERA® and POWER Dealer Management System (DMS). aM previously announced at this year's NADA Show that the company had signed a contract to join the Reynolds Certified Interface (RCI) Program.

(PRNewsfoto/automotiveMastermind) (PRNewswire)

This integration increases the accuracy of Mastermind's in-market buying predictions and customer messaging and automatically drives engagement by sending customer information from Reynolds and Reynolds to the Mastermind platform.

Dealers can harness the full power of Mastermind's technology through the following features:

Automatically sync data. This feature helps ensure select customer and dealer information is synced from the Reynolds and Reynolds platform to Mastermind. This automates data feeds from the Reynolds DMS using accurate information to identify purchase-ready customers and provide accurate in-market predictions and tailored marketing messaging using Mastermind's This feature helps ensure select customer and dealer information is synced from the Reynolds and Reynolds platform to Mastermind. This automates data feeds from the Reynolds DMS using accurate information to identify purchase-ready customers and provide accurate in-market predictions and tailored marketing messaging using Mastermind's Behavior Prediction Score ®.

Increased service-to-sales capabilities. Dealership sales teams and Business Development Centers (BDC) will have better visibility into when a loyalty or new service-to-sales customer is in the service drive so they can provide a more personalized customer buying journey and experience.

Improved data security. The RCI integration with Mastermind to the Reynolds DMS uses an API in a secure way to ensure all data shared between platforms is protected.

"With Mastermind now part of the Reynolds Certified Interface Program, our dedication to enhancing dealer efficiency, profitability and data security remains strong, and we're proud to continue integrating best-in-class technologies like Reynolds' DMS data into our platform," said Aaron Baldwin, chief product officer at automotiveMastermind.

Visit www.automotivemastermind.com to learn more.

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind®, part of S&P Global Mobility, empowers dealers to close more deals by predicting future buyers and consistently marketing to them. Its proprietary automated sales and marketing platform, Mastermind, helps dealerships generate success in loyalty, service and conquest portfolios through a combination of turnkey predictive analytics, proactive marketing and dedicated consultative services.

automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit automotiveMastermind.com.

About S&P Global Mobility

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

About Reynolds and Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds is a leading provider of automobile dealership software, services and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, Tampa, Florida, and Celina, Ohio, as well as operations in Canada, the U.K., and Europe. (www.reyrey.com)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE automotiveMastermind