Pineapple Financial Inc. Wins the Award For Digital Innovation in the Canadian Mortgage Industry

The award was presented to Pineapple Financial for developing, harnessing and utilizing technology and digital solutions to elevate its business.



TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. (PAPL: Reserved), the tech-focussed mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across Canada, is proud to announce that they won the Award for Digital Innovation in a Brokerage at the Canadian Mortgage Awards . The award recognizes Pineapple's commitment to technology and digital innovation in the mortgage industry. Pineapple arms its brokers with the right tools and technology to create efficiency in its business and a seamless customer experience for its clients.

Pineapple Financial Inc. (CNW Group/Pineapple Financial Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"At Pineapple Financial, we pride ourselves in thinking differently and approaching human challenges from a unique and fresh perspective," said Kendall Marin, Co-Founder, President, and COO of Pineapple Financial Inc. "This award and all we have achieved to date would not be possible without the dedication and commitment of our Technology Team. The mortgage industry has evolved more in the past five years than in the previous five decades, and Pineapple is proud to be at the forefront of this evolution."

Pineapple utilizes cloud-based applications and data-driven systems enabling its mortgage brokers to help Canadians realize their ultimate dream of home ownership. With a focus on solving broker and client challenges through technology, Pineapple is revolutionizing the Canadian Mortgage industry.

About Pineapple

Pineapple is a leader in the Canadian mortgage industry, breaking the mold by focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages and the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 700 brokers within the network, Pineapple utilizes cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their ultimate dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community, and proud to sponsor cancer charities across Canada, where proceeds from every transaction go to improving the lives of fellow Canadians touched by cancer. Visit www.gopineapple.com for more information.

About the Canadian Mortgage Awards

For 17 years now, the annual Canadian Mortgage Awards (CMAs) have been recognized as the leading independent awards program in the mortgage industry. The awards showcase the leading brokers, brokerages, lenders, BDMs, underwriters and service providers for their outstanding achievements, best practices and leadership in the mortgage business over the past 12 months. The CMAs are presented by CMP, the resources of choice for the country's most forward-thinking mortgage professionals

