ACE Partners with the Center for Financial Training, Expands Opportunities for Business Professional Development

CFT course completers can apply earned credits to an ACE bachelor's-completion degree at a 3% tuition reduction

INDIANAPOLIS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating more education opportunities for business professionals, American College of EducationⓇ (ACE) has partnered with the Center for Financial Training (CFT). The collaboration allows CFT course completers to apply earned credits to an ACE bachelor's-completion degree at a 3% tuition reduction. It also provides professional and career advancement opportunities to an increasing population of adult learners with college credit but no degree.

CFT provides industry-related education and training for bank and credit union employees for career advancement and professional development. Taught by experienced subject matter experts, completers learn the latest trends in finance from entry-level skills to management enhancement.

"At ACE, we aim to expand opportunities for business leaders to upskill and advance their careers through education," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "CFT has the same mission, and we're excited to combine our resources to contribute to today's evolving business landscape."

"Partnering with ACE provides us a way to extend our coursework into degree programs for finance professionals," Vice President of CFT Renee Few added. "Working in finance requires continued educational opportunities and creating a link for our course completers to go even further with their development is at the heart of what we do."

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 80 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation.

About Center for Financial Training

The Center for Financial Training (CFT) is an industry-supported adult education and training nonprofit organization that has been providing continuing education courses and professional development programs for members of the financial industry since 1901. CFT courses are designed for multiple experience levels and areas of responsibility, and offer students up-to-date, practical, industry-related information, and skills. The skills help employees work smarter and better, improving their on-the-job performance and productivity.

