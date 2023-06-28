AKAM ANNOUNCES KEY EXECUTIVE HIRES AND PROMOTIONS, REAFFIRMING COMMITMENT TO WORLD-CLASS TALENT

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AKAM, the property management and brokerage company with a 40-year history of cultivating thriving communities, today reaffirmed its commitment to world class talent with its announcement of key executive hires and promotions, allowing AKAM to deliver even more value to clients.

New to AKAM are Chief People Officer Fatime Doczi, Chief Financial Officer Matthew Pirozzi, Chief Marketing and Culture Officer Christine Da Silva (PRNewswire)

New to AKAM are Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Matthew Pirozzi; Chief People Officer (CPO) Fatime Doczi; and Chief Marketing and Culture Officer (CMCO) Christine Da Silva. In addition, Theresa Lloyd, a ten-year AKAM team member, has been promoted to Vice President Corporate Operations, and Jenny Romano, most recently AKAM's Managing Director of Client Success, has been promoted to Vice President of Reporting and Analytics.

"As AKAM looks ahead to the next 40 years of success, there is no doubt that our people are the most important piece of the puzzle," said AKAM CEO Ken Greene. "We are a powerhouse team of professionals driven to provide the best for our clients and for each other, so I am very happy to welcome Matt, Fatime and Chris and congratulate Theresa and Jenny on their well-deserved promotions."

Chief Financial Officer Matthew Pirozzi

An accomplished CFO with a wealth of senior leadership experience in a variety of industries including media and entertainment, professional services and construction, Pirozzi brings to AKAM deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions; financial system support and implementation; profit and loss leadership; internal and external audits; and budgeting, forecasting and financial planning.

Prior to joining AKAM, Pirozzi served as CFO at Haugland Group and held significant roles with Vidaris, Inc., Parson Brinckerhoff Inc., Hachette Filipacchi Media U.S., Time Warner and KPMG LLP. His pragmatic, analytical mindset and proven ability to meld strategic vision with tangible results will be invaluable as AKAM refines its mid-and-long term strategy and plan.

Chief People Officer Fatime Doczi

An innovative and results-driven global Human Resources executive, Doczi is a true business partner with significant experience building high performing teams and systematically implementing business strategies that develop and strengthen the organizations she helps lead. Most recently serving as the Global Head of Human Resources at NY-based GTS, she has held a variety of executive roles in organizations including Workforce Logiq, Advanced Discovery, Kindred Healthcare, Dolce Hotels and Resorts and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.

Doczi brings to AKAM her global expertise in talent acquisition, career development, succession planning, retention, training, leadership development, employee engagement, compensation and benefits, and more.

Chief Marketing and Culture Officer Christine Da Silva

A global marketing and communications executive who helps brands deliver impactful messages through integrated strategies that drive growth, sales and awareness, Da Silva has over 25 years of experience working with hospitality and travel organizations. Most recently, she was SVP of Branding and Communications at Norwegian Cruise Line. Da Silva has also worked with Dream Hotel Group, Brinker International and Wyndham Worldwide, and had her own communications practice from 2016-2018.

Her expertise in narrative development, 360 storytelling, reputation management, event management, culture-building and crisis and issue management will help showcase AKAM's offerings to clients and the industry at large.

About AKAM

Powered by its people and its properties, AKAM sets the standard in property management and brokerage for both residential and commercial properties. With deep history and expertise in New York and Florida as well as a vision for growth across the nation, AKAM has been cultivating thriving communities through its hospitality-led team, leading operational standards and rich service offerings. For more information, please visit www.akam.com and connect with us on social via:

LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/akammanagement

Instagram - www.instagram.com/akamliving

Facebook - www.facebook.com/akamlivingservices

(PRNewsfoto/AKAM) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AKAM