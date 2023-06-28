Cielo's expanded services empower talent acquisition leaders

BROOKFIELD, Wis., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global talent acquisition (TA) partner Cielo unveils its next generation of targeted products and services to help companies maximize their impact in a fiercely competitive talent market. The product expansions – TA Optimizers™, Consulting, and Search – offer businesses more options to flex and scale their TA processes to continue meeting the demands of a fluctuating economy.

Discover how Cielo’s evolving services provide TA leaders with more ways to reach hiring goals in the competitive talent market.

Matt Jones, Chief Product Officer for Cielo, said: "We're building on almost 20 years of global partnerships that unlock inspiring talent outcomes – always putting the client and candidate first. While enterprise RPO continues to be an important solution, many employers desire a way to enhance key parts of their business strategy without fully outsourcing. The range of our offerings gives TA leaders the advantage of choice: whether they want a transformational RPO partnership, standalone products, or a combination of services to plug in where and when necessary. Winning the best talent requires a unique, evolved approach, and our tech-led services will take clients to the next level of recruitment success."

Here's what clients can expect from Cielo's expanded offerings:

TA Optimizers™

Rebecca Volpano, Vice President – Product Management for Cielo, said: "With TA Optimizers™, talent acquisition leaders can strengthen any part of their hiring process – in ways most meaningful to them. This isn't enterprise RPO; it's a modular service that offers more flexibility and options compared to traditional outsourcing. By partnering with Cielo, TA leaders can offload time-consuming inefficiencies and administrative tasks and focus on generating great recruiting experiences."

Bright stat: NelsonHall predicts a global RPO market worth close to $11.2 billion by 2026 in their latest market analysis report – with Modular RPO models contributing to market adoption and growth.

Consulting

Elaine Orler, Managing Director – Consulting for Cielo, said: "The world of work is everchanging – and more organizations are seeking leading expertise to sharpen their TA strategies. With Cielo's Consulting experts, clients can solve some of the biggest challenges facing HR and talent leaders."

Andy Curlewis, Managing Director – Consulting for Cielo, said: "Every day we're helping organizations to transform their talent strategy and technology, create an impactful employer brand, and build a comprehensive DEI program. Disruptive yet reassuring – we're true partners turning talent into a company's bottom-line advantage."

Bright stat: 89% of RPO clients leverage their partner's consulting expertise on everything from diversity initiatives to employee wellness, according to the same NelsonHall report.

Search

Craig Pointon, Managing Director – Executive Search for Cielo, said: "Clients are thirsty for change, so we've evolved our Search services to help companies find the visionary leaders they need, no matter the hiring timeline or scale. We're consultative and transparent, helping organizations identify business-critical talent faster. Our Executive Search Outsourcing offering is particularly innovative, providing clients with a dedicated team of sector-specific search experts backed by industry-leading tools and technologies that fill leadership and niche roles more efficiently than traditional search firms or agencies."

Bright stat: Cielo's Search offering has saved some clients almost $2 million in the first year of partnership, compared to third-party agencies.

Jones adds, "Cielo's focus remains on meaningful partnerships and innovative solutions, and we're strongly committed to guiding clients into a successful future – no matter the landscape."

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading Talent Acquisition Partner. We deliver a better talent experience for everyone through Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Executive Search, Contingent Workforce Solutions and Consulting services. With our fresh approach – we design and build comprehensive, proven solutions inspired by technology to find and keep the unique talent that elevates our clients above the competition. Learn more at cielotalent.com.

For more information about Cielo, please contact:

Annamarie Andrews, Senior Vice President – Marketing

annamarie.andrews@cielotalent.com

Cielo logo (PRNewsFoto/Cielo) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cielo