Emerson Collective Launches New Podcast Series: "Technically Optimistic." A New Podcast Navigating the Future of Artificial Intelligence.

Guests slated to appear include the Vatican's technologist Bishop Paul Tighe, Senator Michael Bennet, political scientist Ian Bremmer, founder Sal Khan, computer scientist and researcher Timnit Gebru, educator Pat Yongpradit, Finnish researcher Teemu Roos, technology ethicist Tristan Harris, data journalist Meredith Broussard, visionary Erik Brynjolfsson, actress and director Justine Bateman, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson Collective is thrilled to unveil a new podcast titled Technically Optimistic. Guided by Emerson's CTO, Raffi Krikorian, this limited series delves into the ever-evolving realm of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential to revolutionize society.

Episodes of Technically Optimistic will be released weekly on Wednesdays, following the initial launch on June 28, 2023. The podcast is readily accessible on major platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Overcast, and Pocket Casts.

With a nuanced and insightful approach, Technically Optimistic offers a balanced perspective on AI featuring discussions with well-informed experts, practitioners, and policymakers. While numerous questions about AI persist, this podcast aims to delve into the development and deployment of AI, exploring both its technological advancements and the implications for our society. By telling the stories of those working on the front lines, the podcast sheds light on the profound impact AI is and will have on us all.

Over five episodes Raffi and guests will look at the astounding rise of AI, embracing its immense power while uncovering the risks and ethical dilemmas it brings forth. Guests engage in spirited discussions as we explore the contentious topic of AI regulation, delving into diverse perspectives and drawing wisdom from lessons of the past. Episodes will take a captivating tour through the intricate world of data and computational infrastructure that propels AI advancements and unlock strategies to cultivate literacy and empower individuals to navigate in an AI-dominated world with confidence.

As the host, Raffi Krikorian brings a wealth of experience in the technology field, having held executive positions at notable companies such as Twitter and Uber. His deep understanding of design and implementation within the realms of social media and artificial intelligence lends a unique viewpoint to these discussions.

"I believe that when technology is used strategically and intentionally, it can have a powerful positive impact on people's lives," Krikorian said. "The Technically Optimistic series has two goals: to help people understand the nuances of the AI world, and to hopefully nudge the AI world in the direction of positive societal impact. These are promising new technologies, and there could be large-scale societal implications – we need to both boldly reap the promises while installing guardrails to mitigate the downsides."

As the world grapples with the rapid advance of AI, Technically Optimistic will drive critical conversations and offer insights from leading thinkers across industry, academia, and policy. Stay tuned for the launch of this captivating podcast series, which promises to shape our understanding of AI and its implications for society.

To learn more about and listen to Technically Optimistic, visit https://www.emersoncollective.com/collections/technically-optimistic-an-emerson-collective-podcast.

About Emerson Collective

Emerson Collective is an organization designed to develop opportunities and solutions in education, environment, immigration, gun violence, and health equity through philanthropy, creativity, and investments. Established in 2011 and led by Laurene Powell Jobs, Emerson Collective is working to create new possibilities for individuals, families, and communities.

About Raffi Krikorian

From his tenure as the VP of Engineering at Twitter to leading the self-driving group at Uber, and now as the CTO at Emerson Collective, Raffi Krikorian has consistently pursued mission-driven work. Throughout his diverse professional journey, one common thread has defined his approach: a deep-seated passion for making a meaningful difference. Raffi Krikorian's educational background speaks volumes. Earning his undergraduate degree from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and his graduate degrees from the MIT Media Lab, he has acquired a solid foundation in technology and its applications.

During his time at Twitter, Raffi tirelessly worked towards transforming the way people communicate, recognizing the immense power of technology to shape global conversations. At Uber, he focused on tackling the self-driving challenge, driven by a vision to reduce the environmental and societal impact of automobile ownership. In both instances, Raffi's dedication to mission-driven endeavors was evident.

Raffi's commitment to empowering future generations extends beyond his professional achievements. Serving on various boards, such as TUMO—an organization dedicated to providing cutting-edge STEAM education to children worldwide—he actively contributes to shaping the future of education. Additionally, his involvement in Medic, a nonprofit organization striving to improve health outcomes in underserved communities, showcases his unwavering commitment to making a positive impact.

Raffi Krikorian's inspiring journey serves as a beacon of inspiration, reminding us of the transformative potential of technology when harnessed with a mission-driven purpose.

