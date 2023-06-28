Quhuo Creates a Warm and Supportive Work Environment for Deaf-Mute Riders

BEIJING, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I joined Quhuo as a delivery rider in 2020 and have been working for three years now, and joining Quhuo has been a great blessing for me." Zhang Xueqing expresses immense gratitude for becoming a delivery rider for Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company"). As a rider at the Red Pine Road station in Shanghai, Zhang Xueqing holds a distinctive position, adding a unique element to the station.

Zhang Xueqing, who suffered hearing impairment due to a fever and subsequent injections at the age of five, was diagnosed as a hearing-impaired individual. Among the delivery team at the station, there are also 24 deaf riders, comprising one-fourth of the entire team.

However, one of the biggest challenges faced by deaf riders is successfully delivering food orders to customers' hands. Firstly, they are unable to effectively communicate with the customers verbally. Secondly, even if the orders are delivered to the designated locations, delays often occur when customers fail to collect their meals or when there is no one available to answer the phone. To address this issue, the Red Pine Road station of Quhuo in Shanghai conducts morning meetings and on-site training sessions, introducing a collaborative strategy to over 80 riders, where healthy riders are encouraged to actively assist their deaf colleagues in ensuring the smooth delivery of the orders.

Wang Yufei, the station manager of Quhuo's Red Pine Road station in Shanghai, has introduced a solution for unforeseen circumstances faced by deaf riders. Deaf riders are instructed to capture photos of the orders and share them, along with the customer's contact number, in the work communication group. Wang Yufei will then collaborate with the backend capacity scheduling team to contact the customer to ensure the successful delivery of the order by the rider. In case any unresolved issues arise, the station will dispatch healthy riders to provide assistance, thus ensuring timely delivery of the orders to the customers' hands.

Through these mutual assistance measures and the personal efforts of the deaf-mute riders, over twenty food delivery riders have achieved self-development and demonstrated a spirit of self-reliance and positive progress. Among them, Zhang Xueqing stands out as an exemplary rider who has been working with Quhuo for over three years, delivering an average of 60 orders per day, with a monthly income exceeding RMB10,000. Another deaf-mute rider, Huang Fengjun, has been a member of the team for a year and a half, delivering approximately 50 orders per day, with a monthly income ranging from RMB9,000 to RMB10,000.

Wang Yufei, with his humane management and care, has been instrumental in supporting the riders. This management approach has always been advocated and implemented by Quhuo. In addition to the aforementioned measures, Quhuo also provides professional skills training and quality living support for the deaf-mute riders, addressing their challenges in both work and life.

According to Wang Zhiqiang, the city manager of Quhuo's instant delivery business, many deaf-mute riders initially faced financial challenges when joining the team. To ensure their peace of mind while working, the company took the initiative to provide them with rental electric scooters, covering the upfront cost, which would later be deducted from the riders' salaries. Furthermore, the company provides employee dormitories for deaf-mute riders to address their housing needs. The riders pay approximately RMB700 to RMB800 per month for rent, and there are instances where the company waives or reduces half of the rent for the current month to support the deaf-mute riders.

Quhuo has been committed to providing care and support for its disabled riders. In September of last year, Quhuo partnered with Xu Fujin to launch a charity donation campaign focused on the development of care for disabled individuals and the elderly. Lisa, the Vice President of Quhuo, stated that Quhuo goes beyond offering deaf-mute riders reliable job positions and stable income. The Company creates a nurturing environment through various support measures, including lifestyle services, safety guarantees, and vocational training. These efforts aim to enhance their overall quality of life and well-being.

Quhuo CEO Leslie YU expressed appreciation and recognition, emphasizing, "We firmly believe that everyone should have equal employment opportunities and a dignified work environment. Through lifestyle services and skills training, we are dedicated to creating an inclusive and sustainable work platform for deaf-mute riders."

As an enterprise built upon the foundation of the vast labor force, Quhuo firmly believes that inclusive employment practices can have a positive impact on society as a whole. Therefore, Quhuo will continue to devote itself to providing skill training, career development support, and safety guarantees for deaf-mute riders, ensuring that they can realize their personal and professional value. Additionally, Quhuo will actively seek partnerships with deaf-mute organizations and social groups to jointly promote inclusive employment practices, making a contribution to the creation of an inclusive and equitable society.

