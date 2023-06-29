NASCLA Orchestrates Nationwide Coordinated Initiative to Strengthen Contractor Regulations

THE OPERATION INCLUDED 12 STATE MEMBERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY, TARGETING UNLICENSED CONTRACTORS

PHOENIX, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies (NASCLA) successfully executed a synchronized nationwide enforcement endeavor, spanning from June 5 – 23, 2023. A total of 12 esteemed NASCLA State Members actively participated in this significant initiative that unfolded across various regions of the country. The participating state regulatory agencies included Arizona, California, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina (2), Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas.

The primary objective of this comprehensive enforcement campaign was to enhance the presence of regulatory agencies both within local communities and at the national level. Our state members joined forces in a collaborative partnership aimed at safeguarding consumers and the general public through the proper licensing and registration of contractors and tradespeople. This impactful effort involved the active participation of state public information departments, investigative units, executive directors/officers, as well as the engagement of the public media.

The cooperative spirit exhibited by our state members during this nationwide initiative offered an invaluable opportunity to alert and protect consumers, discourage illicit construction activities, and establish a level playing field for legitimate contractors within the construction industry.

As a result of the concerted enforcement endeavors spanning the weeks of June 5 – 23, 2023, NASCLA State Members have reported a total of 1,002 complaints and instances of non-compliance with state licensing requirements. In response, the state contractor licensing agencies have taken swift and decisive action by issuing administrative citations, criminal notices, legal measures, and initiating supplementary investigations, among other measures.

Angie Whitaker, CAE, NASCLA Executive Director, expressed her gratitude and commended the collective efforts of all participating state members in this year's National Coordinated Enforcement Effort. She stressed NASCLA's dedication to fighting illegal construction practices nationwide, guaranteeing a fair environment for professional contractors who follow state laws and regulations. Whitaker extended heartfelt appreciation to all state members for their steadfast partnership and dedication to national enforcement endeavors in order to protect the public and curb unlicensed activities.

