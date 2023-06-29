Self Esteem Brands Bringing Basecamp Fitness and Waxing the City to Las Vegas for the First Time

Anytime Fitness Operator to Open Multiple Studios and Will Become Company's First Tri-Brand Franchisee

WOODBURY, Minn., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Esteem Brands (SEB), the parent company of a global portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands with more than 5,500 locations around the world, announced today it will bring Basecamp Fitness and Waxing the City studios to Las Vegas. Leading the growth is multi-unit operator Steve Polk, an Anytime Fitness franchisee with five operating Anytime Fitness clubs and several locations in development. Polk and his business partners, Nikki Huynh and Bill Hargraves, will now bring three Basecamp Fitness studios and one Waxing the City location to Las Vegas. The deal enables Polk and his group to become the first tri-brand franchisee in Self Esteem Brands' franchise network.

Self Esteem Brands (PRNewswire)

"Over the years, we've strategically expanded our company's portfolio with brands that complement one another to offer a comprehensive and interconnected wellness experience. By integrating these brands, we've unlocked endless cross-brand opportunities for our existing franchisees, allowing them to tap into multiple revenue streams and offer customers a complete fitness, health and wellness experience," said Chuck Runyon, CEO of Self Esteem Brands. "We're excited Steve has taken advantage of the opportunity to become our first ever tri-brand franchisee. We look forward to the opening of our new Basecamp Fitness and Waxing the City locations in Las Vegas and to Steve's continued success."

Beginning to franchise with Anytime Fitness last year, Polk began his career in the automobile industry and spent 20 years as the general manager for one of the top performing Nissan dealerships in the country. Polk also held multiple roles in insurance and was the co-founder of Building Blocks for Business – a national enrollment and technology firm. Today, he owns and operates five Anytime Fitness locations between Las Vegas and Phoenix. By adding Basecamp Fitness and Waxing the City to his portfolio, Polk is expanding his group's footprint with two unique concepts.

Both new to Las Vegas, Basecamp Fitness is a hyper-condensed high-intensity interval training (HIIT) group workout that packs 50 minutes of supercharged exercise into only 35, while Waxing the City delivers exceptional waxing services through high-quality and hygienic practices to create a comfortable and empowering experience for clients. The brands are well-positioned for continued growth in their respective sectors with Basecamp providing an effective workout that has developed a sense of community in each market it enters, and Waxing the City offering inclusive waxing services, proprietary skin and beauty care products, and highly trained aestheticians called Cerologists.

"It's an honor to pioneer a new era of franchise ownership for Self Esteem Brands as the first tri-brand franchisee. Since joining the Anytime Fitness system, we've seen tremendous success at our clubs and we're looking forward to that translating to Basecamp Fitness and Waxing the City," said Steve Polk. "I'm eager to bring these brands to the Las Vegas community to further Self Esteem Brands' mission to improve the self-esteem of the world. With the support of Self Esteem Brands' corporate team and its resources, we are confident that Basecamp Fitness and Waxing the City will resonate with community members and bring highly differentiated workouts and waxing services to those in Las Vegas."

Founded in 2002 by Chuck Runyon and Dave Mortenson, Self Esteem Brands' mission is to improve the self-esteem of the world. The company began as a single Anytime Fitness, a 24/7 gym concept that revolutionized the fitness industry by providing convenient and accessible fitness solutions for individuals of all fitness levels, and has since added Basecamp Fitness, Waxing the City and The Bar Method to its portfolio to grow more than 5,500 locations across 40 locations.

Franchise opportunities with Anytime Fitness, Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method and Waxing the City are available in regions across the U.S., and internationally. Candidates should have fitness and business experience, along with a minimum net worth of $500,000 and liquid capital of $200,000. For more information about development opportunities, contact Vice President of Sales Tony Nicholson at tony.nicholson@sebrands.com or 651-438-5113.

About Basecamp Fitness

Basecamp Fitness is the all-in, high-intensity group workout that packs 50 minutes of supercharged calorie burn into just 35, making it the most efficient and effective workout on the market. Alternating between heart-thumping cardio on the air bike, to strength moves on the floor that will keep muscles guessing, the workout unites those who love to push hard, sweat hard and celebrate wins together. Additionally, an optional 10 minutes follows each workout and features a wide array of core exercises, which means participants benefit from intense cardio, strength training and abdominal training during every session. No other high intensity training experience, and no other workout period, will transform someone in a shorter amount of time. Members also get access to Basecamp's proprietary app allowing them to conveniently monitor and validate their Basecamp workout, results and health data, schedule classes, and stay connected with their community all in real-time from one device. For more information on franchising opportunities, visit https://www.basecampfitness.com/franchise/.

About Waxing the City

Waxing the City is a beauty franchise devoted to the art of waxing and complementary skincare services and exclusive retail product. Founded in 2003 in Denver, Colorado, Waxing the City grew from a one-room studio to a regional phenomenon. Self Esteem Brands purchased Waxing the City and, using its proven excellence, expanded the franchise to the 2nd largest waxing franchise in the United States that continues to grow and flourish. From the start, Waxing the City has remained committed to delivering the highest quality in client service and expert results by hiring the best service providers. To ensure "Waxing Standards of Excellence," every licensed Cerologist (esthetician/cosmetologist) at Waxing the City completes a proprietary, extensive training course before serving clients, along with continuing education to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and innovations in beauty services and product. There are currently 145 Waxing the City locations with plans for significant annual growth. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.waxingthecity.com/franchise/ .

About Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness is the largest and fastest-growing gym fitness brand in the world, averaging 300 new gyms per year while serving 5 million members at more than 5,100 gyms in 40 countries and territories and on all seven continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness delivers personalized and affordable health and wellness training, coaching, nutrition, and recovery guidance for our members – in the club, in their homes, in their pockets, wherever they are and anytime they need it. All franchised clubs are individually owned and operated, and members have access to any Anytime Fitness club worldwide. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.anytimefitness.com/franchise/.

About Self Esteem Brands

Headquartered in Woodbury, Minnesota, USA, Self Esteem Brands is the world's largest health and wellness franchisor, and is the parent company to Anytime Fitness, Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method, and Waxing the City. With the mission to improve self-esteem around the globe, Self Esteem Brands, through its suite of health and wellness brands, has more than 5,500 operating locations across all seven continents. Additionally, Self Esteem Brands is the owner of Stronger U Nutrition, Healthy Contributions, and Provision Security. For more information on Self Esteem Brands and its various franchise opportunities, please visit https://sebrands.com/.

