Addentax Group Corp. is Launching Automation of Artificial Intelligence Internet Operational Tools Project with Top Games-as-a-Service Firms

SHENZHEN, China, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addentax Group Corp. ("Addentax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATXG), an integrated service provider focusing on garment manufacturing, logistics services, property management and subleasing, and epidemic prevention supplies, today announced that it has formed a cooperation leading certain Games-as-a-Service ("GaaS") firms to launch a project focusing on the development of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") Online Operational Tools (the "AI project"). As the technological landscape rapidly evolves and AI continues to assert its influence across a diverse range of sectors, Addentax is prepared to expand its business portfolio by embracing the transformative potential of AI.

The AI project primarily centres around the implementation of AI Online Operational Tools, which are vital in the continual refinement and update of content within online games. These tools equip gaming companies to optimize their commercialisation strategies, creating sustainable profitability. AI Online Operational Tools has delivered substantial revenue growth in popular games.

The AI project is driven by a seasoned management and development team, comprised of experienced professionals with extensive experiences in AI and gaming from the cooperating leading GaaS firms. The team members have held prominent positions at esteemed companies like Tencent Holdings Limited (HKEx: 0700), LinkedIn Corporation, and Respawn Entertainment LLC (Nasdaq: EA). Their collective expertise spans various industries and fields, including but not limited to game developments, AI language modelling, and successful commercialisation of AI tools, positioning them as key innovators in the industry.

Mr. Hong Zhida, the Chairman and CEO of Addentax, stated, "Our diversification into AI-focused sectors marks a significant milestone, particularly in AI language models and ChatGPT. Our aspiration is to develop AI language models, and commercialise these models in diverse sectors, including internet games and industrial applications. We are actively exploring opportunities within the AI and ChatGPT domains."

"Through the AI project, Addentax are poised to undertake a transformative journey in the AI industry. As we expand our portfolio to encompass team and AI Online Operational Tools, we remain committed to fostering innovation, harnessing the expertise of the proficient AI team, and creating solutions that push technological boundaries. We believe these efforts carry the potential to provide unparalleled user experiences within the gaming industry and beyond. We expect that this strategy could potentially reposition our role and market presence in the AI landscape, unveiling untapped opportunities and driving substantial growth in the future," added Mr. Hong.

About Addentax Group Corp.

Addentax Group Corp. is an integrated service provider specializing in garment manufacturing, logistics services, property management, subleasing, and epidemic prevention supplies. Its apparel manufacturing business includes sales to wholesalers and is based in China. The logistics business, which includes delivery and express services, covers 79 cities in 7 provinces and 2 municipalities in China. The property management and subleasing business provides relevant services to clothing wholesalers and retailers in the apparel market. The epidemic prevention supplies business includes manufacturing and distributing quarantine products, as well as reselling supplies purchased from the third parties in domestic and overseas markets. More information please visit the website: https://www.addentax.com/.

