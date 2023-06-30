DMS Bank & Trust is now FundBank

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DMS Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that it has undergone a strategic rebrand to FundBank as it emphasizes its institutional direction and technology-driven approach as it looks to expand its global footprint. By prioritizing innovation and digital solutions, FundBank now positions itself as a leading, institutional provider of banking solutions, to the alternative asset management industry.

Colm O'Driscoll, Global CEO at FundBank commented, "As the alternative asset management industry continues to evolve rapidly, so must its banking solutions. We identified a demand from the market for a robust and fully digitized banking partner with a growing suite of banking solutions. As FundBank prepares to expand further into key global markets, it is well positioned to meet the complex and everchanging needs of the funds industry. As a banking provider to the alternative asset management industry, our new name of "FundBank" was a perfect fit to emphasize our commitment to the funds industry."

Adam Rossiter, FundBank COO added, "We have always listened to the needs of our clients and been quick to respond to them and we will continue to make this a key focus. Our risk systems and the foundation for our banking technology have been created as a result of the feedback received from managers and administrators and are a testament to our unique understanding of their business and fund structures."

FundBank continues to be headquartered in the Cayman Islands and it recently welcomed John D. Rosanelli as U.S. Advisor to its banking operations. John works closely with the senior management team to advise on the future expansion plans and growth of the bank as it looks to increase its geographical footprint.

About FundBank

FundBank is an industry-leading institutional banking provider, delivering banking solutions to the alternative asset management industry on a global scale.

As the needs of the funds industry are changing, so too have the requirements for banking relationships. At FundBank, we offer a full suite of banking services that are supported by industry-leading technology, for the alternative asset management industry.

With an enhanced user experience supported by the FundBank Client Portal, we provide a simplistic approach to banking for investment funds and managers, allowing them more time to focus on what they do best, managing their portfolios and generating alpha.

