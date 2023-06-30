SYLVOX Launches Mid-Year Customer Feedback Event

with a limited-time deal

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYLVOX is a brand that focuses on the development and production of all-scene televisions. They are committed to providing high-quality television products to meet consumers' needs in home entertainment and multimedia experiences.

Sylvox products cover various needs points in daily life, including living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, outdoor courtyard, swimming pool, and recreational vehicles. With the core of building a home TV multimedia smart ecosystem, Sylvox products achieve linkage with multiple living areas in the home. In the first half of 2023, SYLVOX has gained a large number of supporters and fans worldwide. To show their appreciation, SYLVOX has launched a "Mid-year customer feedback" event. This limited-time event will take place from June 25th to July 15th in the United States, Canada, European Union, and the United Kingdom.

Outdoor TV

SYLVOX Outdoor TV is a perfect match for "private outdoor cinemas". Due to the IP55 waterproof property of the Sylvox outdoor TV, there is no need to worry about the impact of outdoor weather changes. You can install a Sylvox outdoor TV in your backyard, small garden, or even near the swimming pool. The highlight up to 2000 nit will perfectly adapt to the outdoor lighting environment, completely without worrying about the strong outdoor light, that allows you to enjoy the outdoor sunshine and nature with family and friends, as well as the ultra-high image quality, perfect Dolby sound effect and the comfort of adaptive environment provided by Sylvox. The "Mid-year customer feedback" will offer a price reduction of up to $900.

Kitchen TV

Begin to pursue the sense of ceremony in life with the ownership of a SYLVOX Kitchen TV. The kitchen TV can be placed under the cabinet, with a 360 degree rotatable body and a 90 degree right angle fold, can be folded and stored when not use it, without occupying a large amount of usage space. There is no need to worry during the time of waiting for cooking due to the built-in alarm clock timing. Waterproof buttons allow you to change channels or videos as you like, even if your hands are wet. The "Mid-year customer feedback" will offer a price reduction of up to $140.

RV TV

A great trip requires a SYLVOX RV TV. While you're having a great time in your RV, the RV series TV has been equipped with the genuine license Android 11.0 system from Google, which supports downloading software from the app store, so that you will not miss the sports events and current affairs information you want to watch during the journey. The multi-port design can connect different peripherals, and the built-in DVD play system can also allow you to enjoy your favorite albums/media exclusively.The "Mid-year customer feedback" will offer a price reduction of up to $100.

You can find a complete list of products with price reductions in the sales promotions below, and see the details of discounts and activity time in your area.

Sylvox official Mid-year customer feedback

Time of price reduction: 7.9-7.15 (US), 7.2-7.15 (EU, UK)

Area of price reduction: US, EU, UK

Sylvox Official Website:

US: www.sylvoxtv.com

EU and UK: https://sylvoxtv.eu/

Walmart Prime Day

Time of price reduction: 6.25-7.15

Area of price reduction: US

Walmart Store:

https://www.walmart.com/seller/101181018

https://www.walmart.com/seller/101126129

Amazon Prime Day

Time of price reduction: 7.11-7.12 (US), 7.2-7.15 (EU, UK)

Area of price reduction: US, CAN, EU, UK

Amazon Store:

Amazon US:

https://www.amazon.com/stores/SYLVOX/page/36587DA6-71F7-49CA-AB1F-ABD7B933954B?ref_=ast_bln

Amazon CA: https://www.amazon.ca/sylvox

Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/sylvox

Amazon DE: https://www.amazon.de/sylvox

Whether you're a fan of the full set of "Private Outdoor Cinema" or just want to upgrade your home TV, this is a great chance for you to buy some better TVs at an unbelievable price.

About Sylvox

Sylvox is a global company researches, develops and manufactures smart TVs, with the aim to provide users with full-scene TV solutions, such as outdoor TV, bathroom TV, kitchen TV, RV TV and portable TV, so as to meet their viewing needs anytime and anywhere. Sylvox achieved No. 1 online sales volume in the U.S. on the outdoor TV series products in 2022.

