LONGi calls for actions to actively respond to global climate change at Summer Davos Forum

TIANJIN, China, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Economic Forum (WEF)'s 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the "Summer Davos Forum", was held in Tianjin from June 27 to 29. Zhong Baoshen, Chairman of LONGi, was invited to the forum where he delivered speeches at the "Net-Zero Hero? The Decarbonization of Industry Clusters" and the "China Energy Transition Roundtable".

The theme of this year's forum was "Entrepreneurship: The Driving Force of the Global Economy." It was attended by over 1500 global leaders and innovators politics, business, academia, social organizations, and international organizations. Since the first Summer Davos in 2007, the forum has been successfully held 13 times and has become an important platform for communication between China and the world.

During his speech at the forum, Zhong proudly announced that LONGi, as the world's largest solar technology company, is projected to achieve a remarkable shipment volume of 85GW of cells and modules, along with 130GW of silicon wafers in 2023. He went on to add that it can generate about 150 billion tons of green electricity and significantly reduce carbon emissions.

LONGi has successively joined RE100, EP100, and EV100 initiatives and also participated in the Scientific Carbon Target (SBTi), becoming the earliest Chinese enterprise to simultaneously join the four international initiatives.

In 2021, LONGi kicked off the construction of the first "Zero-Carbon Factory" in the photovoltaic industry in Baoshan, Yunnan. Currently, the proportion of green electricity usage has reached 99.09%, reflecting the company's determination and confidence in actively practicing green development.

According to Zhong, the integration of photovoltaics with various applications is a groundbreaking direction for LONGi, representing an innovative approach. "In the past, large-scale power facilities required massive capital. Today, the installation of power generation facilities to address simple problems can be achieved at just $100. In arid areas that solely rely on the weather, solar energy can be used to run water pumps to increase soil. "

At present, climate change is a major global issue facing human society. Zhong believes that in the face of common challenges, everyone is on the same boat, and it is necessary for every individual, every country, and every region to take concrete action because timely action is more important than anything else. As the global consensus on 'carbon neutrality' strengthens, the world is poised for transformative changes, with carbon reduction trends and global action capabilities surpassing our expectations in terms of speed and intensity.

On June 27, the WEF also officially released the "Green Hydrogen in China: A Roadmap for Progress" during the summer's Davos Forum. The report was jointly published by the World Economic Forum, Accenture and the China Hydrogen Energy Alliance.

The report points out the challenges faced by China's green hydrogen industry and identifies six major obstacles and goals related to costs, infrastructure, market demand, industry standards and certification, technology, development evolution, and cooperation.

In order to overcome these challenges, the report lists 35 support measures and recommends implementing them in three stages from now to 2030. As a leading global provider of large-scale green hydrogen equipment and solutions, LONGi Hydrogen participated in the joint compilation of this report.

It is understood that China's annual carbon dioxide emissions surpass 10 billion tons, with the power system accounting for over 40%. "Deep decarbonization in the non-electric field requires the introduction of green hydrogen." said Li Zhenguo, Founder and President of LONGi. "We use optimized unit hydrogen production costs to create safe, reliable, and large-scale green hydrogen equipment and solutions, create value for global customers with technological progress, and actively promote the application and development of green hydrogen", he added.

At present, photovoltaic power generation has emerged as the world's most cost-effective clean energy source. The integrated advancement of photovoltaics and hydrogen production signifies the harmonious development of green electricity and green hydrogen. The two will promote each other and develop in synergy.

As photovoltaic costs continue to decline and the prices of hydrogen production system equipment experience rapid reductions, the feasibility of synergistic and complementary development between these two technologies has been firmly established.

In the future, LONGi will leverage its green power experience in the photovoltaic field to comprehensively enhance the global promotion and application of the "Green Power+ Green Hydrogen" solution, and work together with partners to build a "Greener World".

