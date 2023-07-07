Download the Keys App from Google Play or Apple Store for Instant Access to Locksmith and Emergency Roadside Services - Keys Inc.

TUCSON, Ariz., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc., a leading provider of innovative locksmith services, invites users to experience their groundbreaking Keys App. This cutting-edge application revolutionizes access to locksmith-related services, offering a seamless platform for convenient and secure assistance.

Keys® (PRNewswire)

The user-friendly main login screen allows easy account access with usernames, passwords, or social media login. Streamlined registration enables quick sign-up to enjoy the app's comprehensive key services.

The intuitive user dashboard provides access to services like lockout assistance, key duplication, and emergency roadside help. The user menu serves as a centralized hub for managing pending services, adding vehicles, reviewing history, adjusting settings, and editing profiles.

A standout feature is the ability to negotiate service pricing, allowing transparent communication between users and service providers. This empowers users to discuss and agree upon fair pricing for their locksmith needs, enhancing the overall customer experience.

The schedule service screen offers flexibility to choose immediate assistance or schedule services for a later date. The choose address feature simplifies location selection, enabling users to choose their current location, search for addresses, or pinpoint a desired address on the map.

If locksmiths or service providers are unavailable, users can request a new provider. Keys Inc. promptly sources certified locksmith specialists for their area, ensuring swift assistance.

The service executive details screen displays available providers within a specified radius, facilitating prompt service requests. Transparent payments are made through the payment proceed screen, offering service details and payment amounts before proceeding.

For secure transactions, the payment details screen allows users to enter card information or save details on the secure Stripe server. The track detail screen provides real-time updates, allowing users to track service progress on a map and cancel services if needed.

Effective communication is ensured through the chat feature, enabling real-time conversations between users and locksmiths. Users can provide feedback through the user feedback screen, enabling Keys Inc. to continuously improve their services and ensure customer satisfaction.

About Keys Inc.: Keys Inc. is a leading provider of innovative locksmith services, committed to delivering reliable solutions. With a focus on user convenience and security, Keys Inc. aims to redefine the locksmith industry through cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service.

For media inquiries, please contact: keys@keysapp.com

