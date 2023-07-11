Fortegra Specialty Insurance Company and Rockwood Programs, Inc., Partner to Offer Management/Professional Liability Insurance Solution for Financial Institutions

Solution offers specialized coverages to entities in the highly regulated banking industry

CLAYMONT, Del., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortegra Specialty Insurance Company ("FSIC"), a subsidiary of The Fortegra Group, Inc. ("Fortegra") and Rockwood Programs, Inc. ("Rockwood") today announced the development of management and professional liability insurance products customized to address the unique liability exposures faced by financial institutions. Mortgage bankers/brokers, auto lenders, asset-based lenders, community development funds, and similar entities are also eligible for coverage. The comprehensive solution is being offered under the Bankers Defender brand name.

"The dynamic nature of our nation's economy can have an adverse impact on the banking industry," said William Hess, Vice President of Rockwood's Financial Institution Division. "Even firms with sound portfolio risk management protocols can be caught off-guard by changing governmental regulations or seemingly unrelated socio-political events. The resulting scrutiny brought by the various state and federal regulatory agencies can make it difficult for the banks to secure vital insurance."

Bankers Defender coverage offers liability limits of up to $5,000,000 on all lines except Employment Practices ($2,000,000 maximum), and financial institution crime bonds are also available. Management and professional liability products include Directors & Officers, Errors & Omissions, Employment Practices, and Lender Liability, among others.

"Through Bankers Defender, we proactively examine exposure areas and offer policyholders additional support alongside their insurance policies, including risk mitigation practices to avoid losses, claim advocacy, and legal assistance through Wilson Elser, an internationally recognized law firm with a reputation for providing an advocacy defense for its clients," said Glenn W. Clark, CPCU, President of Rockwood Programs. With this strategic approach, policyholders are getting the expertise of three entities with decades of experience in this particular class."

Cooper Wallach, Vice President of Specialty Products and Programs at Fortegra, said: "In all our partnerships, we seek to pair innovation with expertise. The combination of experienced underwriters, advocacy defense, dedicated claims response team, and loss prevention tactics, will position our policyholders for long-term success."

About Fortegra

For more than 45 years, Fortegra, via its subsidiaries, has underwritten risk management solutions that help people and businesses succeed in the face of uncertainty. As a global specialty insurer, we offer a diverse set of admitted and non-admitted insurance products and warranty solutions. Fortegra's A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) is a result of our strict underwriting standards, consistent profitability, and high cash flows. For more information, please visit: https://www.fortegra.com.

About Rockwood Programs, Inc.

Rockwood Program Administrators is a full service Managing General Agency licensed in all 50 states. Its wholesale brokerage division, Rockwood Specialty, assists retail agents in finding markets for unique or hard-to-place management liability risks. Its Rockwood Insurance Solutions division provides innovative thinking and counsel to insurance entities seeking to grow and expand their business operations. Since 1996, the company has been committed to protecting its partners. For more information about our offerings, please visit: www.rockwoodinsurance.com.

