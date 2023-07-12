VICHY Laboratoires Partners with Embr Labs to Bring Clinically Proven Care to Women in Menopause

Leading Global Skincare Brand Reinforces Commitment to Menopausal Skincare by Joining Forces with Innovative Wellness Technology to Empower Women During the Menopause Transition

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VICHY Laboratoires, a doctor-founded brand with 90 years of skin health expertise and over 30 years of menopausal skin research, announced today a partnership with Embr Labs, a leading health-tech company addressing hot flashes and sleep to help women thrive in peri- and post-menopause. Combining the power of two best-in-class, science-driven companies tapping into advanced skincare and thermal haptics, this partnership aims to enhance the quality of life for menopausal women by providing the tools needed to establish a holistic, personalized approach to their care.

Vichy (PRNewsfoto/Vichy Laboratoires USA) (PRNewswire)

VICHY's Neovadiol line, including its Neovadiol Meno 5 Serum that replenishes skin to reveal a radiant, even-looking complexion, is specifically formulated for peri- and post-menopausal skin, and illustrates the brand's commitment to supporting women in menopause. Similarly, the Embr Wave from Embr Labs, offers a cutting-edge wearable to allow women to access immediate relief from hot flashes. Combined, the brands form an integrated solution that revolutionizes menopause care.

Through its partnership, VICHY and Embr Labs will build awareness for their respective offerings through digital and social promotion. Embr consumers will receive a complimentary deluxe sample of Neovadiol Meno 5 Serum with all orders, plus an exclusive discount and gift when they purchase on VICHY's direct-to-consumer site. In return, VICHY consumers will receive an exclusive promo offer for purchases on Embr Labs' direct-to-consumer site, and Embr will also be featured in VICHY's upcoming Neovadiol Video Diary Series Campaign, which will highlight a woman's holistic menopause journey.

"As a doctor-founded and recommended skincare brand that has skin health solutions for all skin types and stages, VICHY continues to be a pioneer in menopausal skin science," said Minh-Dan Tran, Senior Vice President and Head of Brand, VICHY Laboratoires USA. "The partnership with Embr Labs addresses the holistic approach needed to support women during all life stages, and together we aim to redefine the menopause experience and help them embrace this transformative phase with a profound sense of empowerment."

In addition to the Neovadiol Meno 5 Serum, VICHY's Neovadiol line also includes the Peri-Menopause Redensifying Plumping Day Cream and Post-Menopause Replenishing Firming Day Cream to hydrate the skin, leaving it feeling firm and supple.

"We are proud to partner with L'Oréal VICHY's innovative Neovadiol line that has been specially formulated for menopausal skin," said Embr Labs CEO, Elizabeth Gazda. "Now women can experience the combination of cutting-edge self-care by pairing two proven effective solutions — Neovadiol and Embr Wave — to feel and look their best in their primetime - both inside and out."

About VICHY Laboratoires

VICHY Laboratoires: committed to skin health science. A doctor-founded French Pharmacy skincare brand created in 1931, VICHY Laboratoires has a mission to empower individuals to maximize their skin health at every stage of life. VICHY Laboratoires is committed to understanding the science of healthy skin, pioneering research on the exposome – the cumulative impact of lifestyle, environmental and hormonal factors across our lifetime – for over 40 years. At the core of every formulation is the 15 mineral-rich VICHY Volcanic Water, naturally sourced from French volcanoes and clinically proven to strengthen and protect the skin from exposome aggressors. As the #3 brand recommended by dermatologists worldwide, our products promise efficacy and safety, formulated with dermatologist-recommended ingredients backed by science. For additional information, please visit www.vichyusa.com.

About Embr Labs

Embr Labs is the leading healthtech company addressing the symptoms of menopause by pioneering the use of temperature as a new pathway to the brain. Embr Wave is now distributed through major US retailers, as well as Boots.com in the UK. The company's patented technology has been clinically validated and delivers a brand-new category of safe and natural solutions to manage hot flashes, sleep issues, stress, and thermal discomfort. The company was founded by MIT-trained engineers and is backed by investors including Bose Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Safar Partners, Esplanade Ventures, and Intel Capital. Embr Labs has won numerous awards for the Embr Wave, including the AARP Innovation in Aging Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions, the iF Design Award and was named to CB Insights' Digital Health 150.

