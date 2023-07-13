Ascensus Announces Nick Good to Join as President

Global Financial Services Industry Executive to Oversee Lines of Business and Enterprise Marketing

DRESHER, Pa., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus , whose technology and expertise help millions save for a better future, announced that Nick Good, a 25-year financial services industry veteran with tremendous experience leading business growth both in the U.S. and internationally, will become President of the company, effective September 5, 2023.

Good will report to David Musto, who will continue to serve as Chair and CEO of Ascensus.

Good's appointment comes at a time of sustained growth and expansion for Ascensus. As a premier enabler of tax-advantaged saving solutions, the company serves more than 15 million savers and services more than $720 billion in assets under administration. Over the last several years, the company reached a variety of important servicing milestones, including more than 150,000 retirement plans, 6.5 million 529 education savings accounts, 535,000 state-facilitated retirement plan accounts, and 140,000 non-qualified retirement plan accounts.

As president, Good will work directly with the company's line of business presidents and the Digital, Marketing & Analytics center of excellence, focusing on client success, accelerating commercial activities, business development and partnerships, cross-business opportunities, and overall business performance.

He will be based in the company's Newton, Massachusetts office.

"Nick's appointment as president is a strategic investment in our future," said Musto. "He offers a wealth of leadership experience and is well-versed in growing and optimizing businesses amidst the rapidly changing dynamics of our marketplace today. We look forward to bringing his deep insights and perspective to our company, and to the benefit of all we serve at Ascensus."

"Ascensus brings a wealth of insights, technology, and expertise to the market, but equally as important in my mind is the enduring impact of its corporate character and mission as an organization," said Good. "Its Core Values align easily with my own, and I am delighted to be joining such a talented and committed leadership and associate team. I look forward to helping Ascensus continue to deliver exceptional outcomes for partners, clients, advisors, and savers, and achieve even greater success."

As chair and CEO, Musto will devote more of his time to overall leadership of the Ascensus organization, talent and culture, strategic investment and growth, enhanced delivery of enterprise capabilities, and technology and solution innovation. Consistent with this focus, he will continue to directly oversee the company's Service & Operations; Technology; Corporate Development; Finance; Human Resources; and Legal, Risk & Compliance centers of excellence.

Good most recently served as Chief Executive Officer for Pendal Group, a global asset manager publicly listed in Australia, which was sold to Perpetual Limited earlier this year. He assumed that role in 2021 after serving as CEO of its subsidiary J O Hambro U.S. beginning in 2019.

Before joining Pendal, Good was Executive Vice President and Chief Growth and Strategy Officer for State Street Corporation, with responsibility for developing long-term growth and new sources of earnings, including strategy and M&A.

Prior to that role, he served as co-head of State Street Global Advisor's Global Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) business, with primary responsibility for the U.S. and the Americas. Good also championed a number of major initiatives and client wins, most notably the launch of the SPDR Portfolio Series, SSGA's ultra-low-cost ETFs.

Before joining State Street, Good spent eight years with BlackRock/Barclays Global Investors, primarily as CEO of iShares-Asia-Pacific, based in Hong Kong, in which he was responsible for all aspects of iShares ETFs in Asia and Australia.

Good began his career as a consultant with The Kalchas Group in London and New York and later The Boston Consulting Group in San Francisco.

He earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees in Biochemistry from Oxford University.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is a market-leading enabler of tax-advantaged savings—providing technology, services, and expertise that help more than 15 million people save for retirement, education, and healthcare.

The company is a premier savings program service provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator. Its platforms, industry knowledge, and data-based insights enhance the growth and success of its partners, their clients, and savers through co-branded, private-labeled, and governmental partnerships.

Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and non-qualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, health savings and COBRA administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, and fiduciary and total rewards services.

The company's brands include Ascensus; Newport, an Ascensus company; PAi, an Ascensus company; and FuturePlan by Ascensus. Ascensus has more than $722 billion in assets under administration and employs more than 5,600 associates as of March 31, 2023.

For more information, visit ascensus.com and newportgroup.com.

