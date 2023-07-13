Free Taylor Swift Tickets, Airfare, Hotel and Art, From Artists Meet Artists

Swifties Flocking for Chance to Win 1 of Up To 1,300 Pairs of Eras Tour Concert Tickets, Airfare and Hotel, and Awesome Art

GREENWICH, Conn., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot on the heels of its groundbreaking announcement, Artists Meet Artists has reported an overwhelming response to its extraordinary sweepstakes offering of up to 1,300 pairs of Taylor Swift concert tickets, airfare and hotel included, as part of an innovative exploration of musical artists inspired visual art at www.ArtistsMeetArtists.com.

This isn't your everyday sweepstakes - it's an immersive artistic experience. Entrants are invited to visit the Artists Meet Artists™ website, explore a compelling collection of artworks inspired by their favorite musicians, and share their three favorite pieces of 27 fan favorites inspired by Taylor Swift. It's as simple as that - no purchase necessary, open to U.S. residents over the age of 18.

As the news spread, fans of Taylor Swift - affectionately known as 'Swifties' - have been arriving in increasing numbers and showing incredible interest not only in the sweepstakes but also in the company's fantastical human artists created AI-generated art.

"With the enormous popularity of Taylor Swift, and her Eras Tour, we're not surprised by the initial response," says a spokesperson for Artists Meet Artists. "What we're especially thrilled about is how well our systems are holding up for the welcome influx of Swifties, in stark contrast to the major ticketing systems that too often buckle under the strain of her concert ticket sales."

For every set of 1,300 artworks purchased on the Artists Meet Artists platform at www.ArtistsMeetArtists.com by July 27, 2023 that artistically portray Taylor Swift in the painting style of any one of dozens of the greatest painters of the past six centuries, another pair of Taylor Swift concert tickets will be given away. This approach can provide direct benefits to the Swiftie community whose members are helping to virally spread the exciting news. As more artworks are purchased to brighten their walls, the more tickets become available for them to win.

"It's amazing to see the intersection of art and music fans coming together," said the Artists Meet Artists spokesperson. "The reaction to our art is just as enthusiastic as the response to the sweepstakes, which is very gratifying to see."

For a chance to win free Taylor Swift concert tickets, airfare and hotel for you and a guest, and a captivating piece of art, and to view the unique Artists Meet Artists™ artwork, visit www.ArtistsMeetArtists.com.

About Artists Meet Artists

Artists Meet Artists™ is a trailblazing force in the art world, combining human artistic creativity with the power of AI to generate stunning transformative artworks in the styles of renowned artists like Michelangelo, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh, Salvador Dali, Leonardo da Vinci and many others, inspired by the world's most loved musicians. Each unique piece of art is part of a larger, interconnected one-of-a-kind transformative piece of art, one of the largest single artworks ever created.

DISCLAIMER: The Artists Meet Artists™ Sweepstakes, Artists Meet Artists LLC, and the Artists Meet Artists™ transformative artwork are in no way sponsored, endorsed, approved or administered by or associated with Taylor Swift. The Artists Meet Artists™ Sweepstakes is void in Florida, New York and where prohibited.

©2023 Artists Meet Artists LLC

