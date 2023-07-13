Measured Analytics and Insurance Announces Zankhna Kapadia as New Underwriter, Strengthening Cyber Insurance Expertise

SALT LAKE CITY, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance, a leading provider of cyber insurance and technology risk solutions that make businesses more secure, is pleased to announce the recent addition of Zankhna Kapadia to its team of experienced underwriters as AVP Cyber Underwriter.

Kapadia, a recognized young leader in innovative cyber risk solutions, brings a wealth of cyber insurance knowledge and expertise to Measured. Her underwriting skills, industry insights, and client focus will enhance the company's ability to provide exceptional service and effectively mitigate cyber risks for its valued customers.

Kapadia's understanding of risk assessment, underwriting practices, and emerging cyber threats has made her a well-respected expert in the field. She has consistently demonstrated a powerful commitment to promoting cyber resilience and providing tailored solutions that address the unique challenges facing businesses in the digital era.

"I am really delighted to be working alongside Zankhna," said Nick Little, Head of Insurance at Measured. "Zankhna's exceptional skills as an underwriter, coupled with her unparalleled expertise in cyber insurance, make her an invaluable asset to any organization. We are immensely fortunate to have her on board. Her decision to join us is a testament to Measured's position as the data analytics innovation leader in cyber insurance."

"The cyber insurance market is constantly evolving and the need for analytics-driven vigilance is more important than ever," said Zankhna Kapadia. "That's exactly what drew me to Measured. It's the Measured team's dedication to assessing risk from both a security and an analytics perspective, enriching deep understanding of a company's end-to-end risk, that compelled me to bring my experience to the Measured team. I'm looking forward to building cyber resilience for clients, driving meaningful growth, and expanding Measured's reputation for trustworthiness and service."

About Measured Analytics and Insurance

Measured Analytics and Insurance is a U.S.-based cyber insurance leader that utilizes proprietary, AI-rich data analytics and national security grade threat intelligence to deliver smarter cyber insurance products. The combination of flexible cyber underwriting solutions, data-driven insights and strategic partnerships with leading cybersecurity companies makes Measured the cyber risk solutions provider of choice. Learn more at measuredinsurance.com.

