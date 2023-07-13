NDVR Unleashes 60/40 Killer with Launch of the NDVR Portfolio Lab™

Makes the one-size-fits-none portfolio obsolete with new personalization capabilities.

BOSTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NDVR , a wealth optimization firm serving high net worth individuals, families, and trusts announced today that it has launched the NDVR Portfolio Lab, enabling their fiduciary advisors to quickly and easily build hyper-personalized portfolios designed for each client's unique cashflow, security, and growth requirements – a distinct advantage over traditional one-size-fits-none model portfolios.

"Everyone has different goals with different risk and growth considerations, so there is no one universal portfolio or portfolio strategy that can meet everyone's needs," said Roni Israelov, President and Chief Investment Officer. "Only truly personalized portfolios can target higher cashflow security and growth at an appropriate risk level for a specific client. The NDVR Portfolio Lab makes this possible."

"Using technology to integrate financial planning with portfolio construction allows us, uniquely, to deliver hyper-personalized portfolios to every NDVR client," added Michael Simon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

And lots of people are looking for just that. In fact, two-thirds of high net worth individuals (66 percent) are seeking greater personalization in their investments according to a recent PWC survey ,

The NDVR Portfolio Lab fills the void. Supporting the company's fiduciary advisors, the Lab provides a convenient way to identify, capture and quantify client goals and needs before creating a Plan Optimized Portfolio™ which can be compared to popular model portfolios.

Plan Optimized Portfolios feature a custom, optimized mix of intelligent lifestyle protection and growth strategies designed to deliver a higher probability of meeting each client's stated cashflow goals while targeting higher expected returns with lower expected risk.

"Our overarching vision was to develop a platform that allowed every client to have a great relationship with a trusted advisor, to deliver elegant experiences with digital first convenience, and to create remarkable portfolios designed to help our clients maximize their net worth, secure their retirement or leave a legacy." Simon added. "With this product release we believe we're realizing that vision."

To see the Portfolio Lab in action please visit www.NDVR.com.

About NDVR

NDVR (pronounced "endeavor") is a registered investment advisor that backs experienced financial advisors with advanced technology to build and manage custom portfolios for high net worth investors and trusts.

Founded by serial technology entrepreneur Michael Simon, who previously led two companies to IPO, and powered by research and portfolio management teams led by Roni Israelov, Ph.D., formerly of AQR, NDVR was purpose built to deliver more value to our clients by building portfolios from directly owned stocks, bonds and other assets to improve tax-efficiency and utilizing intelligent strategies to improve our clients' expected returns.

Headquartered in Boston, Mass., NDVR's team of research Ph.D.s, financial services veterans, and tech entrepreneurs is building the next generation of wealth management called Wealth Optimization. For more, visit https://ndvr.com .

Disclaimer

Advisory services, including planning and portfolio management, are provided for a fee by NDVR, Inc., a registered investment adviser. NDVR's advisory services are designed to help clients develop and pursue their unique wealth optimization plans. For more information about NDVR's advisory services, see our Form ADV Parts 2A & 2B , Form CRS and other Terms of Use .

Investing involves risks. The value of your investment will fluctuate over time. It could increase or you could lose some or all of your investment. Before investing, consider your financial circumstances, investment objectives, NDVR's fees, and other expenses.

NDVR does not provide legal or tax advice, and the information provided should not be considered legal or tax advice. Consult an attorney, tax professional, or other advisor regarding your specific legal or tax situation.

