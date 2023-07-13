Premise Announces Stephen Hunnewell as Vice President for Strategic Initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Data Corporation, a leading provider of data and analytics solutions, today announced the appointment of Stephen Hunnewell as Vice President for Strategic Initiatives. In this role, Hunnewell will lead the company's efforts to develop and execute its strategic initiatives, including expanding its global reach, designing new previously unrealized audiences and market insight solutions, and building partnerships with key stakeholders.

Steve brings a wealth of experience to Premise. He has held senior-level positions in the public and private sectors, focusing on using data to drive decision-making and improve outcomes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the Premise team," said Maury Blackman, CEO of Premise. "Steve's deep experience in the technology industry and his proven track record of success in developing and executing strategic initiatives will be invaluable to Premise as we continue to grow and expand our reach."

Before joining Premise, Hunnewell was the Director of the Information Office for the United States Indo-Pacific Command. In this unique role, he served as the inaugural senior executive for strategic communications guidance and strategy, which focused on using data to improve the command's ability to engage within the information domain.

Hunnewell also has extensive experience in the private sector. He has held leadership positions at technology firms such as Novetta and Two Six Technologies. In these roles, he has worked on various issues, including leading product innovation and developing solutions that identify events, rhetoric, and behavior patterns, thus yielding actionable insights into relationships between messengers, messages, and audiences.

Steve's graduate studies and degrees include an MBA from the F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College and international affairs at The Fletcher School at Tufts University.

"I am excited to join Premise and to help the company realize its full potential," said Hunnewell. "Premise has a unique opportunity to use data and analytics to solve some of the world's most pressing problems. I look forward to working with the team to build a company that positively impacts the world."

About Premise

Premise is an on-demand insights company. Its technology mobilizes communities of global smartphone users to source actionable data in real-time, cost-effectively, with the visibility needed. In more than 140 countries and 37 languages, Premise finds Data for Every Decision™. To know more, please visit www.premise.com.

